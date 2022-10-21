Read full article on original website
Related
Petr Yan reacts following controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
Petr Yan has reacted after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Yan (16-4 MMA) had entered today’s contest looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
UFC 280: Pros react to Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira for title
See how fellow fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev capturing the UFC lightweight championship with a submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The Islam Makhachev era is here, as he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira looked to...
VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan’s split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of the verdict of the Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan bout. O’Malley and Yan shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280. The two delivered three rounds of exciting action. Many media members scored the fight in favor of Yan, but two of the three judges Octagonside did not agree. O’Malley was awarded the split decision victory.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
UFC President Dana White shoots down the idea of Jon Jones returning to the Octagon in 2022
UFC President Dana White has shot down talks of former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones returning to the Octagon in 2022. It was recently rumored that ‘Bones’ could be returning to action at December’s UFC 282 event in a heavyweight matchup against either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou.
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
CBS Sports
UFC 280: Alexander Volkanovski accepts Islam Makhachev's challenge for lightweight title fight in Australia
A super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski could be bound for Australia. Immediately after defeating Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 280, Makhachev issued a challenge to the UFC featherweight champion. Often times the defending champion is the one fielding callouts, but not this time....
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135 pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were...
UFC 280 video: Khamzat Chimaev, Abubakar Nurmagomedov separated after physical altercation
ABU DHABI – When the main event ended at UFC 280, the fights weren’t over. UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov were separated during Islam Makhachev’s in-cage interview at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A video captured by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun shows an...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 4