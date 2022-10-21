ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Comments / 4

Related
wrestlingworld.co

Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan’s split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280

It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of the verdict of the Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan bout. O’Malley and Yan shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280. The two delivered three rounds of exciting action. Many media members scored the fight in favor of Yan, but two of the three judges Octagonside did not agree. O’Malley was awarded the split decision victory.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family

The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”

Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy