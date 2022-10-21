ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Newsweek

Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv

Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
The Guardian

Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
CNN

'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
The Drive

Ukraine To Receive HAWK, Aspide Surface-To-Air Missiles From Spain

Along with Spain’s air defense donations, France’s Crotale short-range air defense system may also be headed to Ukraine. Spain and France have announced that they will both be delivering ground-based air defense systems to Ukraine. This development has taken place as NATO member countries collectively rush to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense capabilities they need to combat attacks like the recent barrage of Russian cruise missiles and drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims

Blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a “large-scale disaster” said Ukraine’s president. Russia has mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, setting the stage for a "large-scale disaster," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
France 24

‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?

President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
