Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers
CNN's Ben Wedeman reports on how Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to get Russian soldiers to surrender.
Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory
PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images. Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia. It is the world's largest working...
Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv
Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
How Ukraine could liberate Crimea and win war in WEEKS with three-pronged blitz through collapsing Russian army
UKRAINE could liberate Crimea and win its war with Russia with a three pronged offensive, it was reported. As Vladimir Putin's army continues to collapse, attention has begun to focus on how the Ukraine war could end. could seize back Crimea as. The humiliated Russian president has seen his troops...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Ukraine To Receive HAWK, Aspide Surface-To-Air Missiles From Spain
Along with Spain’s air defense donations, France’s Crotale short-range air defense system may also be headed to Ukraine. Spain and France have announced that they will both be delivering ground-based air defense systems to Ukraine. This development has taken place as NATO member countries collectively rush to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense capabilities they need to combat attacks like the recent barrage of Russian cruise missiles and drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward
Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Russia is frantically moving tens of thousands of civilians across the river in Kherson, an early war win for Putin's forces that they may not be able to hold
Russian forces are rushing to evacuate tens of thousands of people in the key city of Kherson. The move comes as Ukrainian forces advance toward the city — the first that Russia captured. Ukraine's southern counteroffensive has been making steady progress over the last few weeks. Russia is trying...
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
Russian forces continue losing ground despite destroying a third of Ukraine's power stations in 1 week
Russian drone and missile attacks have destroyed nearly a third of Ukraine's power stations, but Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday. Russia has launched barrages of missiles, shells and other ordnance into Ukrainian cities in a campaign that started after the bombing of the Kerch...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims
Blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a “large-scale disaster” said Ukraine’s president. Russia has mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, setting the stage for a "large-scale disaster," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
France 24
‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?
President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia-Ukraine war, as it happened: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0