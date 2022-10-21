ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The Independent

Woman jailed for 10 years after video showed her opening fire on police officers who were trying to help with her dogs

An Oregon woman was jailed for 10 years for shooting at police officers who were trying to help her with her dogs after they arrested her.Despite being handcuffed, she managed to grab a gun as she told officers she was getting leashes at her home for her two American Bully XL dogs.A gunfight, which was captured on bodycam video, then broke out with Garcia shooting one officer before being hit by return fire herself.Garcia, 37, was shot multiple times and suffered severe injuries in her leg, spine, arm and abdomen, the court was told.Sgt Travis Hill was eventually forced...
GLADSTONE, OR
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
BBC

Bradford man jailed for raping teenager

A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute. Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday. He had carried...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
The Independent

Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim

A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
OHIO STATE

