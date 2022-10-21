ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

Big Frog 104

Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot

13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
MOHAWK, NY
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?

We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
NEW YORK STATE
KISS 104.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Oct. 21

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Jim Dowd, Oct. 16, on the 135-yard No. 3 hole at Cazenovia using a 9-iron. Witnessed by: Lee Haskins, Bob Coutant, Mark Bowyer. The Post-Standard and syracuse.com will recognize three special golf accomplishments during the...
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY school districts are among those with slowest internet speeds in state

Multiple Upstate New York school districts are among those with the slowest internet speeds in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. Nearly 28 million students nationwide lack the internet speeds they need for digital learning, Stacker said. A total of 275 school districts in New York fail to meet minimum thresholds.
Big Frog 104

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation

If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

