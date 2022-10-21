ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins EMS request for $300K opioid lawsuit funding referred back to Budget Committee

By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjPbz_0ihpmNMg00

With only $650,000 of its “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds remaining, the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee found itself Monday on the receiving end of $1.3 million in requests.

One resolution submitted for the Oct. 24 commission agenda sought $500,000 for the Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross’s Recovery Court. Following a discussion the resolution sponsor, Commissioner John Gibson, agreed to pull the resolution.

A second resolution seeking $250,000 for Camp Hope was also pulled by its sponsor, Commissioner Josh Gilliam.

The committee also heard a new request for $250,000 from the God’ Blueprint homeless Day Center in Rogersville which seeks to create a long term shelter for recovering addicts and homeless. No action was taken on that request.

The only request that remains under current consideration was from Hawkins County EMS seeking $300,000 to purchase equipment and supplies used by ambulance staff in treating drug users and overdose, as well as equip a new ambulance.

On Monday the Budget Committee heard a presentation by EMS director Jason Murrell, after which the request was referred to the Safety Committee.

On Wednesday the Safety Committee voted to forward the $300,000 EMS request back to the Budget Committee for consideration at its Nov. 21 meeting. If approved by the Budget Committee the EMS request would require final approval by the full commission.

‘Equipment that helps to revive these individuals’

Murrell told the Budget Committee that Hawkins County EMS responds to an average of 700 drug related calls per year, which is roughly 10-15 percent of its call volume. Murrell said the number of drug related cases Hawkins County EMS responds to has increased approximately 200 percent over the past 10 years.

He said those calls can range from a person hallucinating, whose vital signs are being checked as they are transported to the hospital; to a person who has stopped breathing due to overdose.

“A lot of these cases we have to use a lot of equipment, specialized equipment that helps to revive these individuals,” Murrell said.

Murrell noted that once these patients are revived at the hospital they often check themselves out against medical advice, and return to their drug environment, which results in the EMS responding to another drug related emergency involving the same person.

“With whose funds that we have requested, that would ensure that every ambulance, and every EMS vehicle that we have, is equipped exactly the same with the lifesaving equipment that it does require,” Murrell said. “The funds would be put toward three cardiac monitors, which is $40,000 each, three auto-pulse devices, which is mechanical chest devices that are $18,000, and three transport ventilators that are a miniature version of the ventilators in the hospital that provide adequate oxygen infusion to these patients — which are $10,000 each.”

Murrell said EMS would also purchase three video scopes for oxygen tubes they put down a patient’s throat, to ensure the tube going to the right place. Those scopes are $2,500 each.

Hawkins County EMS has also ordered a new $235,000 ambulance which will be paid with a loan. But, the new ambulance will cost $65,000 to equip, and part of the Baby Doe request would be used for that purpose, Murrell said.

Any remaining funds from the $300,000 request would cover the cost of training EMS personnel on ways of assisting patients with addiction, as well as enhanced overdose treatment skills.

$1 million already allocated

In November of last year Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.6 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.

That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.

The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.

So far the Hawkins County Commission has awarded $1 million of those settlement funds including $400,000 to help a group of Circuit Court judges establish a long term regional drug treatment facility in Carter County for felony defendants; $300,000 to help establish an Isaiah 117 House in Rogersville for children to stay after the are removed from their home by DCS; and $300,000 to replenish the HCSO’s drug fund which is used to purchase equipment and training in the war on drugs.

