ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Inside the Coffee Company That Helped Phil Mickelson Slim Down

By Ken Klavon
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjFO5_0ihpmCeh00

Founder Dave Phillips struck up a friendship with the golfer, and the company, For Wellness, continues to produce health-conscious coffee and snacks.

Prior to the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Phil Mickelson was preparing for the major when, suddenly, something seemed off.

His joints ached. A finger felt jammed. His right ankle throbbed. Was one of his wrists sprained, he thought? Just shy of his 40 th birthday, maybe all those years of golf were finally taking a toll. He brushed it aside. Yet two days before the championship began, he awoke in excruciating pain. He fought through it for a T-4 finish, a bit of a herculean effort considering his forthcoming diagnosis.

After wincing during the third round, he hinted of fighting through … something.

“I'm not really sure,” said Mickelson. “I would rather not get into it. It just doesn't sound or feel good. I mean, it’s been tough, and it was a tough day on the golf course.”

During that time, he sought out a rheumatologist, who ultimately pinpointed his condition as psoriatic arthritis. In many ways, that diagnosis turned into a catalyst of sorts, because Mickelson gradually ingratiated himself to better health and wellness. He lost 30 pounds in 2021, looking more svelte.

Part of that can be attributed to longtime friend Dave Phillips — the world-renowned performance coach and co-founder of Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), a mammoth golf, health, and fitness organization in the industry.

The two decided to co-found For Wellness, a brand that promotes healthy food, beverage products and messaging.

Dave Phillips

For Wellness

For a long time, wellness — best described as overall health and mental acuity — had lived within golf’s shadows. Today it’s more than just a buzzword. Players like Mickelson have emphasized its importance in the same breath as taking thousands of practice range swings to stay sharp.

Phillips had long banged the drum for wellness as an integral performance maximization staple.

"When you're an elite athlete, they are looking for every edge," Phillips said. "Today, to get to the levels these guys are at, if you're not thinking about your body, your brain health, or you're not thinking about your technique, you're going to lose."

While growing up in Kenya, Phillips' father introduced him to coffee. Soon, while bounding between 27 different countries, seeking out coffee bistros became something of a passion. He’s an aficionado, pointing out that “82 percent of the world starts their day with a cup of coffee.”

After meeting Mickelson more than 20 years ago, the two would get together over coffee. Phillips had an epiphany when Mickelson found he had psoriatic arthritis.

“One of the big things is food and stuff creates inflammation in body and most disease comes from inflammation in your body,” said Phillips. “Black coffee on its own already has the highest rate of antioxidants of any food you take. It’s the milk, the sugars and what we put in it that ruins it.”

Knowing how much Mickelson loves coffee, Phillips hypothesized that if he created a healthy additive, it could lead to untold benefits. He formulated a special blend of performance ingredients that could boost natural benefits.

“I just started formulating like a grandmother in the kitchen and began creating stuff,” Phillips said. He began tracking what professional athletes, nutritionists and biohackers were taking, recommending and discussing.

Soon the combination of C-8 MCT Powder, L-Theanine, Collagen, Cinnamon and Himalayan Pink Salt gave birth to The Good Stuff coffee packets, which Mickelson loved.

Beside regulating metabolism, improving mood and energy with C-8 MCT Powder, Phillips found L-Theanine (derived from green tea extract) which offers the same natural effects as caffeine. The collagen reduces inflammation and improves joint mobility, while cinnamon serves as an anti-inflammatory, boosting brain function and the immune system. Finally, the Himalayan Pink Salt downplays coffee’s natural acidity and helps the body to stay hydrated.

All are important components for a golfer. Especially for one who walks roughly 26 miles over four rounds.

Phillips piloted a blend he dubbed The Good Stuff around 2019 and sampled it with Mickelson a year later. They brainstormed other healthy products that could complement it. Soon, low calorie Superfood Energy Bites, high oxidant coffee pods and whole-bean coffee rounded out the merchandise.

The 90-calorie energy bites, with almonds, honey, cacao butter and lion’s mane mushroom, taste like a chocolate brownie with a coffee hint.

Phillips feels they could be a game-changer for health-conscious golfers.

“I wanted something they could take on the golf course that wasn’t some big heavy thing,” said Phillips. “It’s important when they’re playing five and six hours at a time that they keep blood sugar levels as even as they can, and hydrating and eating. Most people don’t understand your brain has a lot of work to do on the golf course, especially at the highest level. If you’re not feeding it, that’s a problem.”

Mickelson went all in. When Phillips introduced the products to him, he introduced them to his diet and lost the weight.

“It’s not easy,” said Phillips. “You have to stay disciplined, and he has.”

As the products roll out, For Wellness is primarily targeting North America and hoping to get into other areas. Some countries have stringent criteria that must be met before being approved for sale.

For now, Phillips said if people take accountability for their own wellness, it will go a long way toward living their best life.

Count Mickelson as a convert.

“Coffee has changed my life,” says Mickelson on the For Wellness website. “I have made it the foundation of my overall health and wellness.”

Comments / 2

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"

We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy reunites with 'lucky charm' after becoming World No. 1

Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour campaign is off to a fantastic start as he won his second straight CJ Cup on Sunday and propelled himself into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. But in the midst of all the post-event celebrating, the Irishman took the time to celebrate with golf superfan Kyler Aubrey who McIlroy has come to call his "lucky charm."
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
The Independent

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown

Rory McIlroy re-established himself as world number one with a 23rd PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.The 33-year-old defending champion carded a final-day 67 which included seven birdies to see off the challenge of America’s Kurt Kitayama by a single shot despite bogeying the final two holes.McIlroy picked up shots on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes on his way to a 17-under-par finish at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck and give himself insurance against his late wobble.A successful title defense @CJCUPSC 🏆@McIlroyRory earns...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf Digest

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy has stuck it to Scottie Scheffler the last couple months. First, McIlroy made up six shots on Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title in August. Now McIlroy has dethroned Scheffler as the No. 1 player in the world after a seven-birdie, three-bogey final-round 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend once again as the best player in the game.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SkySports

PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence

Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Files Petition Targeting the Deep Pockets Behind LIV Golf

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has escalated. The PGA Tour has filed a petition for discovery against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Front Office Sports that the target of the filing is PIF governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, though his name was not listed in the petition filed under seal in federal court.
SkySports

PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy 'proud' of 'wild' return to world No 1 after successful CJ Cup title defence

Rory McIlroy admitted his return to the top of the world rankings came quicker than expected after he secured world No 1 spot with a successful title defence at the CJ Cup. McIlroy registered a 23rd PGA Tour victory and third of the year with a one-shot win over Kurt Kitayama at Congaree Golf Club, with the Northern Irishman posting a four-under 67 despite finishing his final round with back-to-back bogeys.
The Independent

7 best golf wedges for honing your short game out on the green

Most golfers will never hit a 300 yard drive. Most won’t hit a seven iron 180 yards, even. But everyone who’s ever swung a club can make themselves into a great wedge player. All they need is the right gear and plenty of application.As players progress in the game and get into the habit of attacking more pins, the ability to manipulate the ball with their wedges becomes more and more significant. From low, nipped chips hit out the back of the stance, to the flashiest of flops designed to impress your playing partners (which get bladed over the back...
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare

The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry describes putter break with Matt Fitzpatrick on the floor laughing

Shane Lowry has finally revealed how he broke his putter in the first round of the CJ Cup with no mercy shown by his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2019 Open champion attempted to kick his putter back up to his hands after it fell out of his bag on the 9th hole at Congaree Golf Club and the club completely snapped in half. He didn't have the luck of the Irish on this occasion.
golfmagic.com

It's Happened AGAIN! L.A.B. Golf MEZZ MAX Custom Putter Review

- The L.A.B Golf MEZZ Max putter is designed to make your putting effortless. - The custom alignment aid is very helpful, as well as the forward press in the shaft and grip. L.A.B Golf has released the new MEZZ Max putter for 2022. The brand specialises in putters which have been used on the PGA Tour by the likes of Adam Scott.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy