How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

By Michael Balderston
If you want to see a different, dark kind of break up movie, then you’ll probably want to watch The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The movie serves as a reunion between McDonagh and his two In Bruges co-stars and is being reviewed as one of the best movies of the year.

With the positive reactions, including for the performances from Farrell and Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin is building up some early Oscar buzz. Fans around the world (US and UK included) can check it out for themselves as of October 21.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Banshees of Iniserhin .

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in movie theaters

The Banshees of Inisherin is still playing in movie theaters in the US and UK.

The question however, particularly in the US, is just where the movie is playing. To find where The Banshees of Inisherin is playing near you, it's best to check the websites of your local movie theaters or Fandango , which shows you what's playing at all the movie theaters in your area.

Find yourself going to the movies often? You may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership deals for some great potential savings. These offerings provide moviegoers with discounted/free movie tickets, flat monthly fees to see a certain number of movies and other things, including discounts on concessions. Many US and UK movie theater chains currently offer these type of subscription/membership packages.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin streaming?

You can now watch The Banshees of Inisherin at home, as the movie has debuted on HBO Max in the US. You of course need to be an HBO Max subscriber if you want to watch The Banshees of Inisherin on the platform.

UK viewers aren't going to have to wait much longer to stream the movie either, as it releases on Disney Plus in the UK on December 21.

If you don't want to sign up to a streaming service just to watch The Banshees of Inisherin , you can rent or purchase it through digital on-demand, including on Google Play .

The Banshees of Inisherin Blu-ray/DVD

If you're still a fan of physical media, The Banshees of Inisherin Blu-ray/DVD is also on its way, set for release on December 20.

The DVD copy is set to include a number of bonus features, including Martin McDonagh discussing his inspiration for the movie and the process making it; scouting locations for where The Banshees of Inisherin was filmed ; as well as a number of deleted scenes.

Everything else you need to know about The Banshees of Inisherin

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship and the alarming consequences that stem from that. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as the two friends, with Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also starring.

As of its release, The Banshees of Inisherin has earned a 97% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes , as well as an 87 and a "Must-See" designation from Metacritic . The movie also received the most Golden Globe nominations of any movie, with eight.

See what it’s all about by watching The Banshees of Inisherin trailer:

