Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
fox4news.com
Despite rainy weather, North Texas voters head to the polls for early voting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The rain didn't stop North Texas voters from heading to the polls for the start of early voting in the midterm election. The biggest races involve statewide seats as well as district-based elections for the U.S. House, the Texas Legislature and city and county leaders. Despite...
newsfromthestates.com
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in downtown McAllen on Nov. 17, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
keranews.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
texassignal.com
The County That Could Decide Everything
With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot in 2022?
A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
newsfromthestates.com
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
fox26houston.com
Republicans polling well ahead of Democratic candidates for statewide office- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Some truly head-snapping numbers lead our broadcast on the eve of early voting in the Lone Star State. The well-regarded UT/Texas Tribune poll is reporting Republicans on the statewide ballot, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have built hefty, double-digit margins over their Democratic opponents, with just 15 days until the midterm.
newsfromthestates.com
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director.
newsfromthestates.com
NM scientists work to understand 2020’s mass bird die-off and prevent another one
Migratory birds fly south over the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images) As summer turned to fall in 2020, people from Taos to Las Cruces reported unusual clusters of dead songbirds. Golden warblers, iridescent swallows, pale flycatchers and others were found scattered on riverbanks, huddled under barn eaves and strewn on playing fields.
newsfromthestates.com
Education report card: South Dakota students above national average, on par with neighbors
Students arrive at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls on Oct. 25, 2022. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota students have lost ground in math and reading since 2019, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), but outperformed students in many other states. The NAEP is...
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Democracy In Crisis — Harris County Asks DOJ For Help In Response To Texas GOP Plans To Oversee Upcoming Election
In perhaps the bluest of Texas counties, Harris County and Houston area officials received a letter Tuesday from the Texas secretary of state’s office informing them that state election observers would be monitoring the county’s election and vote tally. The letter said the state would be sending “a...
