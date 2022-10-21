ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
newsfromthestates.com

What’s on your ballot in 2022?

A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
newsfromthestates.com

Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
newsfromthestates.com

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director.
newsfromthestates.com

NM scientists work to understand 2020’s mass bird die-off and prevent another one

Migratory birds fly south over the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images) As summer turned to fall in 2020, people from Taos to Las Cruces reported unusual clusters of dead songbirds. Golden warblers, iridescent swallows, pale flycatchers and others were found scattered on riverbanks, huddled under barn eaves and strewn on playing fields.
CALIFORNIA STATE

