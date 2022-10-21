Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Violent crime—especially murder—shocks us all. Not only does it directly harm the victims but it also undermines the sense of security we all want to have. And, it creates difficulties for our communities. A high crime rate in a community discourages both business investment and consumption, leading to economic distress and poverty.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO