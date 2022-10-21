Read full article on original website
As LePage fumes over ‘crack pipes,’ Maine groups say these tools are saving lives
Common smoking supplies offered by harm-reduction organizations nationwide. | Courtesy of Zoe Brokos. Harm-reduction activists in Maine want to correct the record over what they see as fearmongering by conservative politicians and media about drug use and safety in Maine. Beginning last February, Republicans began attacking Democrats for handing out...
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”. Last week it came out with a new report,...
In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.
Demonstrators opposed to the Iranian regime hold a candlelight vigil Oct. 1, 2022, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to those who have died protesting the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was killed in police custody after allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Violent crime—especially murder—shocks us all. Not only does it directly harm the victims but it also undermines the sense of security we all want to have. And, it creates difficulties for our communities. A high crime rate in a community discourages both business investment and consumption, leading to economic distress and poverty.
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.
Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion...
NC democracy groups establish “election protection” hotlines
With conservative activists and conspiracy theorists poised to engage in an array of voter suppression tactics in this year’s elections, North Carolina democracy groups have established the following points of contact for groups and individuals that run into voting problems. Democracy North Carolina & Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
Rick Haglund: With a troubling economic agenda, Dixon is stunningly unqualified to lead Michigan
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, abortion has been the top issue in the Michigan governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who strongly favors women’s reproductive rights, has enjoyed a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who is opposed to abortion in nearly all cases.
Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers
CAMBRIDGE, WI - APRIL 25: Cows walk from a barn after being milked on Hinchley's Dairy Farm on April 25, 2017 near Cambridge, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.”
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro gets a trim -- and an earful -- from the crowd at Philly Cuts, a barber Shop in West Philadelphia on Saturday, 10/22/22 (Capital-Star Photo by John L. Micek). It’s a Saturday morning, about two weeks out from Election Day. And Josh Shapiro is in...
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks to supporters at a rally at an Apple Valley Cowboy JackÕs Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials.
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Jason Martin, left, and incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, right. Photos by John Partipilo. With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader.
Alert system pursued as Indigenous persons keep going missing
Activists march for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images) Acknowledgement of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming has created momentum for a new alert system for at-risk missing adults. The tool being pursued, called the Ashanti alert system, would not necessarily require...
Gerrymandering on the ground: A redrawn Senate District 9 ties together ‘polar opposite’ towns
Tasha Kilansky and James Dixon both live and work in Hinsdale, a small working-class town in the southwestern corner of the state that has been yoked together with Bedford in a newly drawn state Senate district. (Kate Brindley | New Hampshire Bulletin) This is the first of a two-part series...
How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials. Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature...
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist met on the debate stage on Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Piece. Source: Screenshot. Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term.
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
