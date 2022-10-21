Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Bengals star Trey Hendrickson suffers injury vs. Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a scary-looking injury against the Atlanta Falcons before eventually being labeled as “questionable” to return to the game. Scary, because Hendrickson took a hit to the top of his head in a scrum, then while down threw off his helmet and...
Bengals receiving corps’ ‘unselfishness’ shines in win over Atlanta: ‘That’s what makes us great’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The wide receivers that make up the Cincinnati Bengals’ three-headed monster equally gave each other credit for their efforts in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On paper, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase each had some of their best performances to date. Boyd...
What can we say about the Browns? They are very good at being frustrating – Terry Pluto
BALTIMORE, Maryland – I don’t care that the Browns lost another close game. Their record is 2-5 after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. They’ve now lost four in a row. Bad teams? Well, you’re watching one. Let’s start when the game basically ended. The...
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
High school football scores for Week 10: Vote for Player of the Week
WCPO's game of the week is an undefeated clash between Wyoming and Madeira. Wyoming enters Friday with 66 consecutive regular-season wins.
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore. “I’m feeling good...
Watch Joe Mixon punch in the Bengals’ second TD to take a 14-0 lead over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It’s always a good sign when you can punch in a TD from the goal line, and the Bengals are looking like a well-oiled machine early against the Falcons. Joe Mixon has had an up-and-down start to the year in terms of production, but he’s been involved early and often today against Atlanta, as evidenced by his early TD run.
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals will play their second NFC South opponent in two weeks Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town. With both teams sitting at 3-3 one side is sure to eclipse the .500 mark on the year. Joe Burrow is betting better each week, with last...
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Good News About Trey Hendrickson's Neck Injury Following Win Over Falcons
Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a neck injury in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. He left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Hendrickson suffered a "bad stinger" according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It isn't the first time he's dealt with a stinger...
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins questionable to return vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins is questionable to return vs. the Falcons with an ankle injury. Collins went to the injury tent after the Bengals went up 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon. He was replaced by Hakeem Adeniji after a quick three and out from the Falcons and when he returned to the sideline he didn’t have his helmet.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
