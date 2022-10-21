ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Narcity USA

This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For

Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

La Santa Taqueria: Authentic Mexican tacos and beverages

La Santa Taqueria began as a simple food truck – a personal project for Chef Omar Montero of Mexico. Chef Omar received an early introduction to authentic Mexican cuisine courtesy of his family’s catering business. It was that business that sparked his interest in the culinary arts. He...
MIAMI, FL
touropia.com

14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida

Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store

Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays

Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL

