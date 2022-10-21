ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

calexicochronicle.com

Cracking down on wage theft

For eight years, the Los Angeles-based janitorial service provider Pacific Commercial hired one employee to work from morning until dusk, but also commissioned an independent contractor to take the night shift. The catch: The employee and the contractor were the same person, a 52-year-old named Edith Lopez. By classifying Lopez...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California’s most fiercely contested political turf

On an already-hot Saturday morning in east Bakersfield, Assembly candidate and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez stands at the front of the electrical workers’ local union hall, working a crowd of fellow Democrats ready to knock on doors and talk to voters. But the thrust of Perez’s message has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
californiaglobe.com

Unique Provisions of California’s Budget Bill – Part I

The California state budget is the largest in the nation, and it also represents the largest bill in page length and number of provisions. While its provisions are too many to cover, there are a number of them that are unique and readers should be aware of them. This article is the first in a series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs ,Making California Safe and Secure

Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs, Making California Safe and Secure. The death of Bay Area resident Dave Patrick Underwood, a 53-year-old Federal Protective Service officer with Homeland Security, who was shot and killed while on duty amid protests in Oakland on May 29, 2020, shocked the entire San Francisco Bay Area. The shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay St. about 9:45 p.m. Friday, amid protesting over the death of George Floyd, according to the FBI reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Feds step in to plug deep, dry oil well in Midway-Sunset

A deep, disappointment of an oil well that has sat idle for eight years near the Kern County border is finally getting some attention following its owner's bankruptcy in 2017. The federal government is preparing to monitor and then plug the 12,000-foot Sevier Well, located a half-mile from the Carrizo Plain National Monument in the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast food chains in every state. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store

“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE

