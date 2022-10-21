Read full article on original website
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
If Twitter Lays Off Employees After Elon Musk Buyout, Here's Who Could Get Cut
A new report said Twitter could cut 75% of employees after an acquisition is completed. Elon Musk announced his thoughts on job cuts earlier this year. Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR could have a new owner with a pending $44-billion acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is completed, and the deal could bring massive job cuts to the company.
Tesla Shares Drop Following China Price Cuts. What Does It Mean For NIO, XPeng And Li Auto?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares dropped another 4.6% on Monday morning after the electric vehicle company reduced prices on its standard Model 3 and Model Y vehicle models in China by 4.7% and 8.9%, respectively. What Happened? Shares of Tesla's domestic Chinese competitors, including Nio Inc - ADR NIO, Li Auto...
Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'
Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on XPeng. Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. On Oct. 24, 1929, the Dow Jones plunged 11% to kick off the first U.S. stock market crash. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500 was slipping from 27.99 at the start of October to...
Why Chinese, Hong Kong Stocks Are Tanking As Xi Jinping Consolidates Power
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has consolidated his control over China's Communist Party. Xi has appointed loyalists to top political positions and plans to maintain power for a third term. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were crushed on Monday morning after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its national congress meeting over the weekend.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.37%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion. Buying $100 In CRSP: If an investor had bought $100 of CRSP stock 5 years...
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
Elon Musk Says He Assured Ukraine SpaceX Won't Turn Off Starlink In Fight Against Putin's Forces Even If US Refused Funding
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Sunday the company wouldn’t turn off Starlink satellite internet service to the country even if the U.S. Department of Defense refused to fund the cost. What Happened: Musk, who also heads Tesla Inc TSLA, tweeted Sunday that he had informed Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister...
Bill Gates, Warren Buffett's Initiative For Billionaires To Donate Most Of Their Wealth Sees Sharp Drop In Pledgers In 2022
“Giving Pledge” foundation — started by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett — has seen pledging commitments drop steeply this year, which has been marred by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. What Happened: Just five billionaires have pledged to give much of their fortunes away in 2022, according...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
