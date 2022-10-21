Read full article on original website
Why Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's First Wedding Anniversary Is Worth Flipping Out Over
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Newlywed life for Heather Rae El Moussa almost started off on the wrong foot. Just minutes before walking down the aisle to meet groom Tarek El Moussa, the Selling Sunset star thought her shoes were going to fall off. "I had a little panic moment," Heather recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Tarek was wondering if I was coming out or not."
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby. "I am...
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments
Watch: Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks. Celebrities are sharing their support of the Jewish community in the wake of Kanye West's comments earlier this month. In a since-removed Oct. 8 tweet, the musician wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people." In the days...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room. The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News. "Honestly, it still feels a little...
Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party
Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kendall Jenner Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game With Caitlyn Jenner
Watch: Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion. Well, this family outing was a slam dunk. Caitlyn Jenner and daughter Kendall Jenner showed their support for Devin Booker during the Phoenix Suns' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While cheering on her shooting guard boyfriend, Kendall proudly donned the Suns' colors and sported an orange puffer jacket over a pair of black leather pants and boots. As for Caitlyn, she wore a black sweater over a pair of jeans.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks
Watch: Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe Amid THAT Salad Dressing Buzz. No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog. On Oct. 22, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the Don't Worry Darling director's Golden Retriever, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.
How The Surreal Life's Tamar Braxton Got Back to a "Happy Place" With Her Family and Herself
Watch: Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life. It's Tamar Braxton like you have never seen her before. On Oct. 24, the singer will return to reality TV when she enters The Surreal Life house. And before you make assumptions about how she will interact with her famous roommates, you may just want to meet Tamar 2.0.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night at Wolf Alice Concert After Nanny Drama
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde showed there were "No Hard Feelings" Wednesday night. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, and Don't Worry Darling director, 38, were spotted dining with friends at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles Oct. 19 before hitting up The Wiltern for the Wolf Alice show.
Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tears
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is choosing not to turn a blind eye to Andrew Liu's controversial moment. Shortly after the third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, former contestant Shake took to social media to weigh in on newcomer Andrew and his crafty attempt at tears on a new episode.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out for Doja Cat's Masquerade-Themed Birthday Party
Watch: Why Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Wanted to "Clear Up" Rumors. After a difficult few months, it was date night for Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber. The married couple stepped out together in sexy styles for Doja Cat's star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood on Oct. 21, more than a week before Halloween. Both wore black eye masks as the model showcased custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie and the pop star sported a black, caped Zorro-like outfit. Also spotted outside the party: Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Tyga, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Normani.
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Name and Photo of Newborn Son With Chris Lane
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!. Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."
Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement News
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED. Kate Walsh has that fiancée glow. More than two weeks after the Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged, the couple stepped out for their first public appearance together. On Oct. 22, the pair...
