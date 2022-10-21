Read full article on original website
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
'Where is humanity?' ask the helpless doctors of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
Civil war has blockaded the country's northern region and decimated a hospital system that serves nearly 7 million people. Without basic supplies, power and medicine, thousands are needlessly dying.
‘Modern-day slavery’: Kenyan domestic workers tell of abuse in Saudi Arabia
Kenyan government urged to act as migrant housekeepers complain of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Gulf state
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
US, allies call for halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia
The United States and several of its allies on Wednesday called for a halt to escalating hostilities between the government of Ethiopia and its northern region of Tigray. “We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace,” the group said in a joint statement.
Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
The warring sides in Ethiopia were readying Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the brutal two-year conflict. Addis Ababa said in a statement its delegation had left for South Africa on Monday morning, adding: "The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation on the ground."
Russia-Ukraine war live: no indication Russia has decided to use nuclear weapon in Ukraine, says senior US official
US says Russia keeping lines of communication open after meeting between defense secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu
BBC
Ethiopia civil war: Federal army seizes Shire and two other Tigray towns
Ethiopia says its soldiers have seized three towns in the northern Tigray region from forces it has been fighting in the 23-month civil war. It has promised to take "maximum care" to protect civilians from harm. The news comes as diplomats grow increasingly worried about the impact of the war...
First peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict to start in South Africa
PRETORIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Negotiators for the Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray were due to meet in the South African capital Pretoria for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago.
Congo fighting flares as hundreds shelter in convent - army, MSF
GOMA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fighters from the M23 rebel group clashed with the army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday in a fourth day of violence in which four civilians have been killed, the army said.
Ethiopia takes Tigray town ahead of anticipated peace talks
A humanitarian worker says Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have taken control of the historic town of Adwa in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
WHO chief: "Narrow window" to "prevent genocide" in Ethiopia's Tigray
Top UN officials this week made some of their most dire warnings yet about the deteriorating situation in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, where nearly two years of fighting between government and rebel forces have created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. What they're saying: "There is a very narrow...
AP: Biden targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega
The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation's gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders
US sanctions target Nicaragua gold mining
The United States imposed sanctions on a Nicaraguan state gold mining operation Monday, saying it finances the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice President Rosario Murillo. By placing the directorate on the sanctions blacklist, the United States "aims to cut off the Ortega-Murillo regime from its ability to use gold proceeds to oppress the Nicaraguan people."
