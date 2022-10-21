ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

“Swatting” incident at Enfield High School, several area schools

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCNr9_0ihpl4iL00

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department received a phone call on Friday stating that there was an active incident at Enfield High School.

UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook

According to the Enfield Police Department, the phone call stated that there was an active incident with multiple students reportedly injured on Friday at approximately 10:24 a.m. Around the same time, other police departments in the area also received similar calls for active incidents at the schools in their towns.

School Resource Officers at Enfield High School secured the school and began searching the facility while more officers arrived. Nothing suspicious was found, and there were no additional reports of acts of violence that occurred.

It has been determined that there is no threat to students at Enfield High School, and there are no other reports of incidents at any other schools located in Enfield. It seems that this was part of a larger swatting incident.

