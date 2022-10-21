Read full article on original website
Hampton Roads school bomb threats and more Va. headlines
• A Roanoke city councilman is facing scrutiny for attempting to use money from a state gun violence prevention grant to pay for a trip to a musuem and a $658 dinner. An audit found no intentional wrongdoing, but some are questioning why the audit was scheduled to be released after this year’s council elections.—Roanoke Times.
NC democracy groups establish “election protection” hotlines
With conservative activists and conspiracy theorists poised to engage in an array of voter suppression tactics in this year’s elections, North Carolina democracy groups have established the following points of contact for groups and individuals that run into voting problems. Democracy North Carolina & Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director.
As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8
Volunteers get their route, and learn what they need to know to evaluate polling places at a training session at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Photo by Jack Strosnider. Maryland ranks second in election integrity according to a report released recently by the Democracy Initiative Education Fund, a coalition...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist met on the debate stage on Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Piece. Source: Screenshot. Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term.
Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages | Roger Chesley
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall.
To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early
Hand-counting advocate, conspiracy theorist and Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state Jim Marchant has contended voting machines can be “flipped” to switch votes, a popular notion among election deniers, and one that former President Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, described as “idiotic.”. Nye...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Heidi Ganahl, talks to supporter Larry Cappetto at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction on Oct. 24, 2022. Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney is at left. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one...
The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro gets a trim -- and an earful -- from the crowd at Philly Cuts, a barber Shop in West Philadelphia on Saturday, 10/22/22 (Capital-Star Photo by John L. Micek). It’s a Saturday morning, about two weeks out from Election Day. And Josh Shapiro is in...
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Violent crime—especially murder—shocks us all. Not only does it directly harm the victims but it also undermines the sense of security we all want to have. And, it creates difficulties for our communities. A high crime rate in a community discourages both business investment and consumption, leading to economic distress and poverty.
New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns
New Jersey’s effort to establish firearm-free zones could be threatened by rulings against New York's new similar law. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As Democratic lawmakers race to approve new gun regulations here in New Jersey, observers say federal decisions on New York’s new gun law signal the Garden State may have trouble proving its new restrictions are constitutional.
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”. Last week it came out with a new report,...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
What’s on your ballot in 2022?
A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Jason Martin, left, and incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, right. Photos by John Partipilo. With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader.
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
