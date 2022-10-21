LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said Tuesday he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats’ season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month. The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a “minor” procedure on the knee to “clean some things up.” Tshiebwe entered the practice court for media day without crutches but wore a flexible brace on the knee over colorful compression tights. As usual, Tshiebwe was upbeat and optimistic. “To be honest, I don’t think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it’s not really necessary that I get this done,” he said.

