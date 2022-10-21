Read full article on original website
Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’
A federal judge has blocked the city of Cedar Rapids from continuing to use a racial quota in selecting members for the police department’s Citizen Review Board. In a strongly worded ruling, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams of the Northern District of Iowa declared that the city’s rationale for its policy was “vehemently incorrect,” adding […] The post Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NY Supreme Court reinstates fired sanitation workers who did not comply with NYC vaccine mandate
A New York State judge reinstated 16 fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate issued in October 2021, deciding they should also get back pay.
Austin woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes as husband dies from heart attack amid staffing shortage
An Austin, Texas, woman says her husband died of a heart attack as she sat on hold with 911 for over 15 minutes as staffing shortages continue to cause issues in the city.
More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
newsfromthestates.com
Education report card: South Dakota students above national average, on par with neighbors
Students arrive at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls on Oct. 25, 2022. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota students have lost ground in math and reading since 2019, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), but outperformed students in many other states. The NAEP is...
newsfromthestates.com
Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?
Why is it unfair to forgive debt for student loans but not farm borrowers? (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch using via Canva) I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments.
newsfromthestates.com
Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages | Roger Chesley
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall.
newsfromthestates.com
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”. Last week it came out with a new report,...
newsfromthestates.com
U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!
Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school?. The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types...
