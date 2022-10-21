ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’

A federal judge has blocked the city of Cedar Rapids from continuing to use a racial quota in selecting members for the police department’s Citizen Review Board. In a strongly worded ruling, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams of the Northern District of Iowa declared that the city’s rationale for its policy was “vehemently incorrect,” adding […] The post Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?

Why is it unfair to forgive debt for student loans but not farm borrowers? (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch using via Canva) I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Beware skewed numbers on school funding

The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”. Last week it came out with a new report,...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!

Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school?. The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types...
GAINESVILLE, FL

