Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Arguing complaints and lawsuits, Ballot Measure 2’s author stays involved in campaign issues
In this screenshot from an online video stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, attorney Scott Kendall urges the Alaska Public Offices Commission to grant an expedited hearing for a complaint against a group supporting the re-election of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. (Screenshot) Two years after Alaska voters approved new disclosure...
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
newsfromthestates.com
Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers
CAMBRIDGE, WI - APRIL 25: Cows walk from a barn after being milked on Hinchley's Dairy Farm on April 25, 2017 near Cambridge, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.”
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
newsfromthestates.com
How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials. Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature...
newsfromthestates.com
2022 General Election Voter Guide!
Below are links to overviews and other coverage of select Southern Nevada and statewide races that will be on the 2022 general election ballot. We have deliberately focused mostly on down-ballot and especially non-partisan races. Those contests for judges, school board and the like often get little attention and can be the most puzzling to voters. Share with your friends. And for all the Current’s coverage of the 2022 election please visit our Election 2022 page.
newsfromthestates.com
GOP leaders discuss funding for mental health
Gov. Eric Holcomb answers questions from the media about mental health. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Republican leaders seemed optimistic they could secure funding for mental health during the 2023 budget-writing session, despite the numerous priorities warring for monies from the state’s healthy surplus. “I don’t think (Hoosiers) should be...
newsfromthestates.com
Rick Haglund: With a troubling economic agenda, Dixon is stunningly unqualified to lead Michigan
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, abortion has been the top issue in the Michigan governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who strongly favors women’s reproductive rights, has enjoyed a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who is opposed to abortion in nearly all cases.
newsfromthestates.com
What legislative races the Capital-Star is watching on Nov. 8
Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have gained national attention this cycle. But voters casting their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election are electing more than their next federal representative and governor. Every seat in the state House of Representatives — 203 — and half of the Senate...
newsfromthestates.com
The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
newsfromthestates.com
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
PHILADELPHIA — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, said he wants voters to know his stroke in May hasn’t changed his support for issues that he believes most Philadelphians and state residents care about. For example, Fetterman said he supports increasing the minimum wage,...
newsfromthestates.com
Water companies want NM to reuse oil and gas byproduct, despite safety and environmental concerns
Environmental advocates hold signs and chant for clean water access at a news conference held to protest the repurposing of produced water in New Mexico on Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) A warming globe and dwindling water supply are forcing conversations on alternative water sources,...
newsfromthestates.com
Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages | Roger Chesley
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall.
newsfromthestates.com
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro gets a trim -- and an earful -- from the crowd at Philly Cuts, a barber Shop in West Philadelphia on Saturday, 10/22/22 (Capital-Star Photo by John L. Micek). It’s a Saturday morning, about two weeks out from Election Day. And Josh Shapiro is in...
newsfromthestates.com
Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country
A polling location sign sits outside of Schlafly Library in St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2022 during the special municipal election (Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent). Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s...
newsfromthestates.com
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in downtown McAllen on Nov. 17, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic...
newsfromthestates.com
Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion
The sun was low and this Canadian Lynx moved through the shadows as he approached the shore of a frozen lake in southern Yukon. They are nocturnal animals and rarely seen. (Photo by Keith Williams/Flickr, CC-BY-SA 2.0) Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of...
newsfromthestates.com
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Violent crime—especially murder—shocks us all. Not only does it directly harm the victims but it also undermines the sense of security we all want to have. And, it creates difficulties for our communities. A high crime rate in a community discourages both business investment and consumption, leading to economic distress and poverty.
newsfromthestates.com
Families searching for loved ones bring criticism of law enforcement to first Missing in NM Day
Family members of Zachariah Shorty embrace each other at the Missing in N.M. Day event in Albuquerque on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Rose Yazzie said it’s been months since she’s heard any updates about her daughter, Ranelle Rose Bennett. She disappeared...
Comments / 0