ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody

Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers

CAMBRIDGE, WI - APRIL 25: Cows walk from a barn after being milked on Hinchley's Dairy Farm on April 25, 2017 near Cambridge, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry

The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

2022 General Election Voter Guide!

Below are links to overviews and other coverage of select Southern Nevada and statewide races that will be on the 2022 general election ballot. We have deliberately focused mostly on down-ballot and especially non-partisan races. Those contests for judges, school board and the like often get little attention and can be the most puzzling to voters. Share with your friends. And for all the Current’s coverage of the 2022 election please visit our Election 2022 page.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

GOP leaders discuss funding for mental health

Gov. Eric Holcomb answers questions from the media about mental health. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Republican leaders seemed optimistic they could secure funding for mental health during the 2023 budget-writing session, despite the numerous priorities warring for monies from the state’s healthy surplus. “I don’t think (Hoosiers) should be...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Rick Haglund: With a troubling economic agenda, Dixon is stunningly unqualified to lead Michigan

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, abortion has been the top issue in the Michigan governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who strongly favors women’s reproductive rights, has enjoyed a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who is opposed to abortion in nearly all cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What legislative races the Capital-Star is watching on Nov. 8

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have gained national attention this cycle. But voters casting their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election are electing more than their next federal representative and governor. Every seat in the state House of Representatives — 203 — and half of the Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Violent crime—especially murder—shocks us all. Not only does it directly harm the victims but it also undermines the sense of security we all want to have. And, it creates difficulties for our communities. A high crime rate in a community discourages both business investment and consumption, leading to economic distress and poverty.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy