KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
KTTS
Honor Flight of the Ozarks Takes Final Veterans Flight of 2022 on Tuesday
(KTTS News) – Honor Flight of the Ozarks will be taking their final flight of 2022 to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Veterans on the flight will depart from the Springfield-Branson National Airport at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, for a one day trip to Washington, D.C.. Veterans will...
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
KATV
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
ksmu.org
Springfield workforce development director resigns amid reported accusations of prescription drug distribution, public corruption
Sally Payne said she hadn’t planned to quit her post as Springfield Director of Workforce Development when she went to work on Wednesday. “You know, my integrity was questioned,” she said in an interview early Wednesday evening. By Payne's account, she was called into a city conference room...
Four Greene County judges will leave the bench soon; here’s how they’ll be replaced
Greene County will soon have four vacancies on the bench as three judges retire and one was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Houston Chronicle
Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.
BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
KTTS
Utah Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Stone County
(KTTS News) – A Utah woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Stone County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in a Can-Am Spyder near Cape Fair when they drove off the road and overturned.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft
A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
