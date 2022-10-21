ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Houston Chronicle

Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.

BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
BRANSON, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Utah Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Stone County

(KTTS News) – A Utah woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Stone County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in a Can-Am Spyder near Cape Fair when they drove off the road and overturned.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft

A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy