Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
newsfromthestates.com
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Heidi Ganahl, talks to supporter Larry Cappetto at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction on Oct. 24, 2022. Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney is at left. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one...
newsfromthestates.com
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
newsfromthestates.com
Griswold, Anderson discuss election threats in final Colorado secretary of state debate
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and her GOP challenger, Pam Anderson, participate in a 9News debate on Oct. 24, 2022. (screenshot) In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states.
newsfromthestates.com
Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated
Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are vying for Oregon's 6th Congressional seat. (Campaign photos) The race to represent Oregon’s newest congressional district has become one of the closest and most embittered in the state. Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are running to represent Oregon’s 6th...
newsfromthestates.com
More Missouri legislative races could be competitive this year thanks to a new map
Republicans have had super majorities in both chambers of the Missouri legislature for the past decade. And every election cycle, Democrats vow to begin crawling out of the legislative wilderness. This year is no different. But a new legislative map — drawn by a bipartisan redistricting commission — has created...
newsfromthestates.com
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot in 2022?
A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
newsfromthestates.com
Education report card: South Dakota students above national average, on par with neighbors
Students arrive at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls on Oct. 25, 2022. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota students have lost ground in math and reading since 2019, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), but outperformed students in many other states. The NAEP is...
newsfromthestates.com
60,000 incorrect voter notices mailed and more Va. headlines
• Around 60,000 Virginia residents got incorrect voter notices in the mail, an issue state election officials attributed partly to an error by a private printing company.—Washington Post. • Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans are virtually tied in the 2nd District congressional race, according...
newsfromthestates.com
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Jason Martin, left, and incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, right. Photos by John Partipilo. With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader.
newsfromthestates.com
In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.
Demonstrators opposed to the Iranian regime hold a candlelight vigil Oct. 1, 2022, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to those who have died protesting the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was killed in police custody after allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
newsfromthestates.com
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.
Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion...
newsfromthestates.com
Q&A: Consider primaries for attorney general nominees, Vargo says
Attorney General Mark Vargo said the state should consider a new method of choosing political nominees for the office he holds. “I will say that I do think it would be smart to consider whether or not that nomination process should be through a convention or through a primary,” Vargo said.
newsfromthestates.com
As LePage fumes over ‘crack pipes,’ Maine groups say these tools are saving lives
Common smoking supplies offered by harm-reduction organizations nationwide. | Courtesy of Zoe Brokos. Harm-reduction activists in Maine want to correct the record over what they see as fearmongering by conservative politicians and media about drug use and safety in Maine. Beginning last February, Republicans began attacking Democrats for handing out...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Families searching for loved ones bring criticism of law enforcement to first Missing in NM Day
Family members of Zachariah Shorty embrace each other at the Missing in N.M. Day event in Albuquerque on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Rose Yazzie said it’s been months since she’s heard any updates about her daughter, Ranelle Rose Bennett. She disappeared...
newsfromthestates.com
NM scientists work to understand 2020’s mass bird die-off and prevent another one
Migratory birds fly south over the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images) As summer turned to fall in 2020, people from Taos to Las Cruces reported unusual clusters of dead songbirds. Golden warblers, iridescent swallows, pale flycatchers and others were found scattered on riverbanks, huddled under barn eaves and strewn on playing fields.
Comments / 1