Arizona State

Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Heidi Ganahl, talks to supporter Larry Cappetto at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction on Oct. 24, 2022. Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney is at left. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one...
COLORADO STATE
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Griswold, Anderson discuss election threats in final Colorado secretary of state debate

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and her GOP challenger, Pam Anderson, participate in a 9News debate on Oct. 24, 2022. (screenshot) In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states.
COLORADO STATE
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
IDAHO STATE
What’s on your ballot in 2022?

A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
60,000 incorrect voter notices mailed and more Va. headlines

• Around 60,000 Virginia residents got incorrect voter notices in the mail, an issue state election officials attributed partly to an error by a private printing company.—Washington Post. • Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans are virtually tied in the 2nd District congressional race, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate

SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Jason Martin, left, and incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, right. Photos by John Partipilo. With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader.
TENNESSEE STATE
In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.

Demonstrators opposed to the Iranian regime hold a candlelight vigil Oct. 1, 2022, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to those who have died protesting the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was killed in police custody after allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
KANSAS STATE
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry

The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.
MARYLAND STATE
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.

Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion...
KANSAS STATE
Q&A: Consider primaries for attorney general nominees, Vargo says

Attorney General Mark Vargo said the state should consider a new method of choosing political nominees for the office he holds. “I will say that I do think it would be smart to consider whether or not that nomination process should be through a convention or through a primary,” Vargo said.
As LePage fumes over ‘crack pipes,’ Maine groups say these tools are saving lives

Common smoking supplies offered by harm-reduction organizations nationwide. | Courtesy of Zoe Brokos. Harm-reduction activists in Maine want to correct the record over what they see as fearmongering by conservative politicians and media about drug use and safety in Maine. Beginning last February, Republicans began attacking Democrats for handing out...
MAINE STATE
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
NM scientists work to understand 2020’s mass bird die-off and prevent another one

Migratory birds fly south over the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images) As summer turned to fall in 2020, people from Taos to Las Cruces reported unusual clusters of dead songbirds. Golden warblers, iridescent swallows, pale flycatchers and others were found scattered on riverbanks, huddled under barn eaves and strewn on playing fields.
CALIFORNIA STATE

