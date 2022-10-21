The writers are, respectively, senior program manager for Friends of the Earth, and Southern region director for Food and Water Action. With the elections approaching, Marylanders are considering what makes a worthy candidate. Will they fight for the people of Maryland? Or are they beholden to special interests? Unfortunately, many of our state’s past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry at the expense of the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our local communities.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO