Q&A: Consider primaries for attorney general nominees, Vargo says
Attorney General Mark Vargo said the state should consider a new method of choosing political nominees for the office he holds. “I will say that I do think it would be smart to consider whether or not that nomination process should be through a convention or through a primary,” Vargo said.
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Jason Martin, left, and incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, right. Photos by John Partipilo. With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader.
How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials. Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature...
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.
Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion...
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
As LePage fumes over ‘crack pipes,’ Maine groups say these tools are saving lives
Common smoking supplies offered by harm-reduction organizations nationwide. | Courtesy of Zoe Brokos. Harm-reduction activists in Maine want to correct the record over what they see as fearmongering by conservative politicians and media about drug use and safety in Maine. Beginning last February, Republicans began attacking Democrats for handing out...
More first-time voters with disabilities use Maine’s online voting system
Advocates for Mainers with disabilities say the state’s online voting system is helping to increase turnout among this group of voters, some of whom might not have reliable transportation to the polls. The state launched the Accessible Absentee Ballot during the pandemic in 2020. It allows people with disabilities...
NC democracy groups establish “election protection” hotlines
With conservative activists and conspiracy theorists poised to engage in an array of voter suppression tactics in this year’s elections, North Carolina democracy groups have established the following points of contact for groups and individuals that run into voting problems. Democracy North Carolina & Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, left, and Republican Scott Bedke are running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right.
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”. Last week it came out with a new report,...
What’s on your ballot in 2022?
A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
Griswold, Anderson discuss election threats in final Colorado secretary of state debate
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and her GOP challenger, Pam Anderson, participate in a 9News debate on Oct. 24, 2022. (screenshot) In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states.
New pregnancy center grant application period opens today
A new application period for the state’s Pregnancy Resource Center Grant opens today, Oct. 24, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 23. Applicants will be vying for a share of $546,000, the amount remaining after...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Heidi Ganahl, talks to supporter Larry Cappetto at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction on Oct. 24, 2022. Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney is at left. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one...
What legislative races the Capital-Star is watching on Nov. 8
Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have gained national attention this cycle. But voters casting their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election are electing more than their next federal representative and governor. Every seat in the state House of Representatives — 203 — and half of the Senate...
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in downtown McAllen on Nov. 17, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic...
Alert system pursued as Indigenous persons keep going missing
Activists march for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images) Acknowledgement of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming has created momentum for a new alert system for at-risk missing adults. The tool being pursued, called the Ashanti alert system, would not necessarily require...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes speaks at a local Oath Keepers event on Sept. 9, 2022. Earlier in the meeting, Lions of Liberty board member Brian Mounsey, back, called for volunteers to help with a proposed dropbox monitoring operation in Yavapai County, Ariz. Photo by Isaac Stone Simonelli | AZCIR.
Rick Haglund: With a troubling economic agenda, Dixon is stunningly unqualified to lead Michigan
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, abortion has been the top issue in the Michigan governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who strongly favors women’s reproductive rights, has enjoyed a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who is opposed to abortion in nearly all cases.
