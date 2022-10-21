Read full article on original website
League Of Legends: Why Singed Has Such A High Win Rate
"League of Legends" fans watching the 2022 World Championship might have been surprised to see Gen.G's Lehend pick up Singed as a Support. However, the competitive player has an 83.3% competitive win rate with Singed over six games, only losing once in the Worlds Main Event. While Singed doesn't pack the same punch as a Support in games that aren't pro, having an average win rate of 44% according to U.GG, it's hard to ignore Lehend's impressive stats and even Singed's regular top lane win rate of 52%.
The Sega Genesis Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The idea of a Sega Genesis game taking a long time to beat might seem funny in the age of modern classics like "Elden Ring" and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," both of which take between 50 and hundreds of hours to complete depending on how seriously you take your collectibles. In contrast, Sega Genesis games clock in at an average of just under five hours, according to HowLongToBeat. While that sounds more like a nice afternoon session than months of grinding, the Genesis is not without its long hauls, especially if you're the kind of player who likes to tick every box before shelving a cartridge.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Gotham Knights 4-Player Co-Op Mode Explained
Since being announced, "Gotham Knights" has been primarily viewed as a multiplayer experience. Unlike past "Batman" video games, like the "Arkham" series, "Gotham Knights" focuses on four of the Caped Crusader's pupils — Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood — giving players the ability to control multiple characters at once. As its Oct. 21 release date quickly approaches, Warner Bros. Interactive has announced that "Gotham Knights" will feature a two-player campaign mode with built-in co-op progression. The game will also feature other multiplayer modes, one of them being Heroic Assault.
Early Previews For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Say It Changes Up The Formula
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is still a month away, but a few lucky reviewers were able to get a sneak peek. Nintendo has drip-marketed trailers about the game's new features — like the three-part story, auto-battling, and TM crafting – that make it seem like more of an open-world title than past iterations. It's also the first mainline "Pokémon" game to be marketed as "open-world." It looked similar to "Pokémon Legends Arceus," but it's hard to tell how features really play out without a hands-on demo.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Gotham Knights: All Four Heroes Ranked Worst To Best
"Gotham Knights," the latest game set in the DC universe, just released, allowing fans to jump back into Gotham City and take on Batman's rogues gallery. Breaking with the popular "Arkham" series, this new title is an action RPG and doesn't actually feature Batman. Instead, gamers are allowed to experience the world from the perspectives of some of the Dark Knight's most iconic sidekicks.
The Major Changes Coming To Destiny 2's In-Game Economy
The "Destiny" series has come a long way since the original game was released in 2014. The online shooter became a massive hit, and while "Destiny 2" had its ups and downs, it's made a comeback in recent years and is still going strong. However, Bungie isn't resting on its success as it continues to roll out new content and changes regularly to keep the game fresh or respond to player feedback.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Overwatch 2: Mei Is Worthless Without Her Freeze
"Overwatch 2" has finally launched, replacing the old "Overwatch" with new heroes, game modes, and maps. There have been a ton of changes in "Overwatch 2," including some controversial changes to its monetization, now asking players to purchase skins directly and to opt-in to a battle pass. Alongside these alterations was a major change to the multiplayer title, with 5v5 becoming the norm — resulting in each team losing a tank.
Overwatch 2: Console Players Frustrated By Losing Aim Assist
"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. On launch day and the days that followed, players were met with incredibly long queue times preventing them from playing the game. But that's not all. Once they logged in, players were greeted with many bugs and missing content that prevented them from enjoying the game fully. And it seems that even after Blizzard fixed some of the problems, complaints are still coming in. But this time, players are complaining about an intended feature, not a bug.
Star Wars Eclipse Leaks Were Apparently On Purpose
It's been a little over ten months since Quantic Dream unveiled its "Star Wars" action-adventure game "Star Wars Eclipse" at The Game Awards. Its reveal immediately hyped players, as "Star Wars Eclipse" is set to explore relatively uncharted territory in the "Star Wars" universe, taking place during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga. But besides the handful of cinematic footage shown in the reveal trailer, nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming game — until a few days ago.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Actually Inspired By Gold And Silver?
Many of today's adult gamers hold fond memories of "Pokémon Red" and "Blue." The same goes for the follow-ups "Gold" and "Silver." So, it should come as no surprise that many such eagle-eyed fans were able to catch a particularly interesting detail about a recently unveiled Pokémon, Bellibolt. As it turns out, this new Pokémon may have an intriguing connection to the "Gold and Silver" games.
How Long Does It Take To Beat New Tales From The Borderlands?
The next "Borderlands" sequel may be a ways off but fans are still getting a chance to dive back into the world of sleazy corporations, colorful characters, and sci-fi action with the release of "New Tales from the Borderlands" on October 21. The follow up to Telltale Games' episodic adventure features a new cast, new story, and some new game mechanics, along with the familiar choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay. So far, the sequel is receiving mixed but generally positive reviews and it seems that, at the very least, fans of "Borderlands" or graphic adventures will want to check it out.
Why You Always Need A Knife In A Plague Tale: Reqiuem
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit stealth game "A Plague Tale: Innocence," has finally launched, and critic reviews have been generally positive about the sequel. The stealth-action game occurs during a massive plague, where deadly rats run free. Like other games in the genre, players will find that equipment and resources can be scarce. There are a few locked items throughout the game that offer a wealth of resources, but they are sealed up tight, and there are no keys to unlock the goodies.
