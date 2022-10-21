Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
65-year-old woman stabbed by partner during SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA - The family of a stabbing victim discovered after a SWAT standoff last night in Northwest Atlanta is searching for answers and justice. A neighbor of the victim, identified as 65-year-old Casandra Williams by the medical examiner’s office, said she had come to her to asking for help in escaping the domestic violence.
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy
ATLANTA - Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning. Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors. No one was injured, according to the...
Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
Police find woman stabbed to death after SWAT standoff
ATLANTA — A welfare check turned into a SWAT standoff and eventually a homicide on Saturday night, Atlanta police said. Officers arrived to a home on North Avenue in northwest Atlanta in reference to a welfare check. Authorities said a man was barricaded inside the home with a woman.
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
65-year-old woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta
A woman was found stabbed to death after Atlanta police forced entry into a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks where son was discovered, struggles before disappearance
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One day after 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri's remains were found in Douglasville near one of the last locations he was seen, his dad spoke to 11Alive's Jon Shirek on the tragic and mysterious disappearance of his teen son. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor...
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. At this time, detectives...
Stephenson High School on lockdown, social media threat investigated
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County School District police placed students at Stephenson High School on a level one lockdown Monday. Officers said they needed to investigate a 'possible social media threat' at the high school. They also shut down any rumors of an active shooter or weapon on...
Atlanta Medical Center prepares for shutdown during last week of operations
ATLANTA - This week marks the last week of operations at Atlanta Medical Center. Over the summer, Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close the hospital on Nov. 1 - leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as only level one trauma center left in Atlanta. "For several years, Wellstar has continued...
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in a wild gun battle involving two rival gangs. Andre Krisshawn Hill, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang activity.
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
A man accused of headbutting a Newnan pastor in 2018 was found not guilty this week....
Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
Charges dropped against Chicago rapper Lil Durk in 2019 shooting near the Varsity
ATLANTA - Charges against Chicago Rapper Lil Durk that stemmed from his involvement in a 2019 shooting near the Varsity in downtown Atlanta have been dropped according to Fulton County court documents. Durk, whose real name is Derrick Banks, was facing several felony charges including: criminal attempt to commit murder,...
