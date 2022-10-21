ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

65-year-old woman stabbed by partner during SWAT standoff, police say

ATLANTA - The family of a stabbing victim discovered after a SWAT standoff last night in Northwest Atlanta is searching for answers and justice. A neighbor of the victim, identified as 65-year-old Casandra Williams by the medical examiner’s office, said she had come to her to asking for help in escaping the domestic violence.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy

ATLANTA - Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning. Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors. No one was injured, according to the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
DALLAS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Medical Center prepares for shutdown during last week of operations

ATLANTA - This week marks the last week of operations at Atlanta Medical Center. Over the summer, Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close the hospital on Nov. 1 - leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as only level one trauma center left in Atlanta. "For several years, Wellstar has continued...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Charges dropped against Chicago rapper Lil Durk in 2019 shooting near the Varsity

ATLANTA - Charges against Chicago Rapper Lil Durk that stemmed from his involvement in a 2019 shooting near the Varsity in downtown Atlanta have been dropped according to Fulton County court documents. Durk, whose real name is Derrick Banks, was facing several felony charges including: criminal attempt to commit murder,...
ATLANTA, GA

