Iowa State

How to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Iowa

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

WHO 13 NEWS – Ms. Wheelchair Iowa is looking for its next titleholder.

Iowa women who use wheelchairs and are at least 21 years old can apply to be a contestant. There is no beauty or talent portion. Instead, the winner is selected for her ability to communicate and advocate for change.

Organizers say the winner must be a spokesperson for people with disabilities, and the hope is that Iowans see beyond the crown.

“I want them to see the person for who they are, and see what they’ve accomplished, and where they’re going to go with what they want to fight for,” Tasha DeGroote, state coordinator of Ms. Wheelchair Iowa, said.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 24. To apply, contact DeGroote through the Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Facebook page , email at tashaswheels@gmail.com or by phone (319) 464-7574.

This year’s contest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Cedar Falls.

WHO 13

Iowa restaurants will not see fewer health inspections

DES MOINES, Iowa — An article published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch last week claimed restaurant inspections would be dramatically scaled back to once every five years. After a firestorm on Twitter, it was corrected, but not before the original story went viral. “This is more about Twitter and how a story can take on […]
WHO 13

Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned

DES MOINES, Iowa — A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations. RSV is a common virus but can be serious. Leaders at Blank Children’s Hospital say its beds are full, with more than half of the patients being treated for respiratory illnesses. RSV symptoms start off like […]
WHO 13

WHO 13

