Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
Houston Chronicle
Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.
BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri workers return from assisting Florida
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KTTS
Utah Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Stone County
(KTTS News) – A Utah woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Stone County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in a Can-Am Spyder near Cape Fair when they drove off the road and overturned.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
KTTS
Honor Flight of the Ozarks Takes Final Veterans Flight of 2022 on Tuesday
(KTTS News) – Honor Flight of the Ozarks will be taking their final flight of 2022 to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Veterans on the flight will depart from the Springfield-Branson National Airport at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, for a one day trip to Washington, D.C.. Veterans will...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips
A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
sgfcitizen.org
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired near Chestnut and Kansas Expressway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating shots fired in west central Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the call occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of West Olive Street. Police say a neighbor heard the gunfire, then saw a black or dark-colored car speed off.
KTTS
Firefighters Battle Grass Fire Near Bolivar Sunday
(KTTS News) – Polk County fire crews battled a large grass fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire started near Bolivar while a farmer was working in a field off Aldrich Road. Fire officials say the fire quickly spread to another field, but the fire was contained from there. Officials...
Comments / 0