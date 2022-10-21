ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Houston Chronicle

Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.

BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri workers return from assisting Florida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTTS

Utah Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Stone County

(KTTS News) – A Utah woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Stone County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in a Can-Am Spyder near Cape Fair when they drove off the road and overturned.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips

A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend

This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire Near Bolivar Sunday

(KTTS News) – Polk County fire crews battled a large grass fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire started near Bolivar while a farmer was working in a field off Aldrich Road. Fire officials say the fire quickly spread to another field, but the fire was contained from there. Officials...
BOLIVAR, MO

