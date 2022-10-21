Read full article on original website
NHPR
Connecticut launching new school-based center to prevent substance misuse by children, teens
Connecticut is launching a new school-based center aimed at preventing substance use disorder among children and teens. When launched, the program will allow a team of consultants to travel to schools across the state to help educate children and teens about the dangers of substance misuse. Data from the state...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
NHPR
N.H. emergency rental assistance funding could dry up at the end of this year
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Federal funding is set to end Dec. 29 for a rental assistance program that has provided more than $230 million statewide to help thousands of people stay in their homes.
Sen. Miner asks Gov. Lamont for executive order to allow guns in Connecticut state parks following bear attack
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state senator is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to sign an executive order that would allow hikers to carry guns in state parks following a black bear attack over the weekend. “I can tell you, there are times when they don’t go away,” Sen. Craig Miner (R-District 30). “They just […]
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
CT likely won’t mandate COVID-19 shots for school children
During separate press conferences, both Bob Stefanowski and incumbent governor Ned Lamont said they were not inclined to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. The post CT likely won’t mandate COVID-19 shots for school children appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
Unemployment no longer factors into CT applicants seeking cannabis licenses
The Connecticut Social Equity Council redefined what a “disproportionately impacted area" is in light of updated census information.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities
STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
NHPR
As hospitalizations rise, N.H. health officials warn of another fall COVID surge
New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall COVID surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor warned Thursday, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with COVID-19. “There's a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall, you...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect
The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
darientimes.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
sheltonherald.com
Winners of CT cannabis licenses spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve chances in lottery
The businesses that won approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis in Connecticut spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in total to submit thousands of applications to improve their chances of being selected in the lottery. The winning applicants for retail and micro-cultivator licenses flooded the lottery system with...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
