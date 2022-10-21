Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. West Virginia
Heading into week 9 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones come off a bye week, and are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Following this game, ISU will get another home game, this time against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Monday morning, it was announced that...
newsdakota.com
11A Playoff Bracket Released: Blue Jays #2, Valley City #4
VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The rankings are in for the 11A football playoffs after a wild regular season that saw every team in 11A lose at least two games. Fargo South is the #1 seed heading into the postseason and will host #8 Dickinson in the opening round on Friday night. South/Dickinson will match up against the winner of #4 Valley City and #5 Fargo North. The Hi-Liners host the Spartans Friday night at Hanna Field and Ryan Cunningham will have the call on KOVC 1490AM/96.3 FM and newsdakota.com.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
valleynewslive.com
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
kfgo.com
Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
valleynewslive.com
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakeshirts Selling ‘Maplelag Strong’ T-Shirts to Help Raise Funds for Business Destroyed by Fire
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes based business, Lakeshirts announced Friday that they will be raising money for Maplelag Resort through the sale of Maplelag Strong t-shirts. The main building at Maplelag was a total loss after fire ripped through the building, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. It was the...
valleynewslive.com
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Moorhead Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 1200 blk. of 30th Ave. S. around 7:15 p.m. They say the driver of a 2000 Dodge Journey was westbound on 30th Ave. S., when he struck the child at the intersection of 12th St. S..
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0