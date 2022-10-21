ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
joeinsider.com

Volleyball Gallery: Mendon hosts Sturgis in quad

Mendon hosted Sturgis, New Buffalo, and Homer on Monday in quad volleyball action for the final week of the 2022 regular season. The Trojans ultimately won the day, going 3-0 with a 25-15, 25-6 win against the Hornets, 25-23, 25-18 victory against Homer, and a 25-17, 25-10 win over New Buffalo.
MENDON, MI
wtvbam.com

Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
UNION CITY, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake

Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH

(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
WLNS

Defunct Michigan radar added to national historic register

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landmark of Saugatuck is about to earn a classification from the National Register of Historic Places. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (more commonly known as NORAD) radar at Mt. Baldhead was in operation from 1958 to 1968, according to Chuck Gustafson, a local historian.
SAUGATUCK, MI
abc57.com

Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

