joeinsider.com
Volleyball Gallery: Mendon hosts Sturgis in quad
Mendon hosted Sturgis, New Buffalo, and Homer on Monday in quad volleyball action for the final week of the 2022 regular season. The Trojans ultimately won the day, going 3-0 with a 25-15, 25-6 win against the Hornets, 25-23, 25-18 victory against Homer, and a 25-17, 25-10 win over New Buffalo.
wtvbam.com
Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. ABC57 has a crew at the scene.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the 111-mile marker in LaGrange County. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A Tribute to Women Special: Part 3. Updated: 3 hours...
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
22 WSBT
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH
(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
WLNS
Defunct Michigan radar added to national historic register
SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landmark of Saugatuck is about to earn a classification from the National Register of Historic Places. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (more commonly known as NORAD) radar at Mt. Baldhead was in operation from 1958 to 1968, according to Chuck Gustafson, a local historian.
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
