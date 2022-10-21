Read full article on original website
Related
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice'—But Named His Replacement Years Ago
Blake Shelton has confirmed he is leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons and told fans: "I've been wrestling with this for a while."
Popculture
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons
After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’
While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
musictimes.com
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
Delish
‘The Voice’ Star Camila Cabello Causes A Huge Stir Online With Controversial Team Decision
When it comes to the battle rounds on The Voice season 22, Camila Cabello has already needed to make tough calls with her competitors. But if the most recent decision the coach made proved anything, it's that the fans have her back in how she's choosing her team. During the...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
E! News
219K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0