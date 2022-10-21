Read full article on original website
hippocraticpost.com
Leonardo da Vinci’s gruesome hobby
Leonardo da Vinci (15 April 1452 – 2 May 1519) is known as one of the most ornately curious man ever to have lived exploring many creative outlets and creating masterpieces of invention and design. However I’m not focusing today on his magnificent paintings and engineering designs of the High Renaissance. I’m here to discuss his anatomical drawings and the people who brought them to life.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Paul Allen’s Botticelli to Sell for $40 M. at Christie’s
A Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary that was once owned by the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen will be auctioned Christie’s this November. The house expects that it will fetch more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive works from Allen’s estate to head to sale. In late August, the auction house made waves when it announced plans to sell $1 billion in art held by Allen. Among the works headed to sale are pieces by Claude Monet, George Seurat, Jasper Johns, and Paul Cézanne. The sale proceeds will go toward philanthropic causes Allen established prior...
Restored chambers of King Louis XV's mistress Madame du Barry open to public
The restored chambers of Madame du Barry, the last official mistress of France's King Louis XV, have opened to the public for the first time.
A Sprawling Meret Oppenheim Survey Comes to MoMA
The story behind Object, the fur-shrouded teacup, spoon, and saucer for which Meret Oppenheim (1913–1985) is best known, goes like this: In 1936, Oppenheim met Pablo Picasso and Dora Maar for a meal in Paris, turning up to the Café de Flore in a bracelet she’d covered in ocelot. (In 1935, when money from her parents—who were then fleeing Nazi Germany—stopped coming in, Oppenheim began designing jewelry to support herself.) Her companions complimented it, moving Oppenheim to wonder what else she might coat in fur, and the result was Object, which she sold to the Museum of Modern Art a decade later.
How Artist Cyprien Gaillard Brought an Under-Recognized Sculpture Near Paris’s Centre Pompidou Back to Life
On a street not far from Paris’s Centre Pompidou, there once was a sculpture that moved. It had a muscular man formed from gold leaf and bronze who, at various points of the day, would appear to fight a dragon, a crab, and a rooster, clanging as his arms and body swayed around. A clock nearby him announced the time. Since 2003, the year that funding to maintain the piece dried up, its clock has been stopped, and the man has remained static. A quiet hush has since fallen over this sculpture by Jacques Monestier, titled Le Défenseur du temps (The...
The Posthumous Papers of the Manuscripts Club review – the joy of turning over an old leaf
Christopher de Hamel is a bookworm – or, to be more precise, a manuscript weevil for whom “mere printed books” are modish novelties – who has the rare capacity to turn a scholarly specialism into a humane and humorous adventure. In The Posthumous Papers of the Manuscript Club, silent sessions in libraries are enlivened by De Hamel’s imaginary conversations with long-dead collectors and, at the end of a history that extends across a thousand years, he invites medieval monks, Renaissance princes, Florentine merchants and American industrialists to a notional dinner at which they all unstoppably talk about their shared obsession.
Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” Gets Soupy Surprise
Two climate activists threw cans of tomato soup over Van Gogh's “Sunflowers" art in an effort to protest oil and gas extraction. The painting was not damaged.
Slipped Disc
First review: This was a Mahler Eighth and a half
When Gustav Mahler was writing his eighth symphony, over six weeks in the summer of 1906, he expressed doubts that there was a hall large enough in the world to contain it. The symphony requires a huge orchestra, eight vocal soloists, three adult choruses, two boys choirs – and that’s a minimum. The impresario who staged its first performance in Munich in 1910 used a temporary structure with 3,000 seats and dubbed the work The Symphony of A Thousand for the vast array of performing manpower required, not to mention women and children.
In The White Lotus' Provocative Second Season, Sicily Is for (Rich, Miserable) Lovers
Mike White's satirical luxury-resort anthology returns with a new cast featuring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
RPO/Petrenko review – Mahler’s grand and imposing 8th sounds as if it belongs here
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra divides its London concerts between the Royal Festival, Cadogan and Royal Albert halls, and the highlights of its concerts this season at the RAH are performances of Mahler’s three choral symphonies, conducted by its music director, Vasily Petrenko. The Second and Third will follow in the new year, but Petrenko began his mini-series with the grandest of the trio, the Eighth Symphony. It’s one of the few works in the repertory that’s ideally suited to the dimensions of the RAH, and, from the massive organ chord that launches the opening Veni Creator Spiritus hymn, the RPO’s imposing performance, with around 400 voices in the chorus, seven soloists and an orchestra of more than 100 players, certainly sounded as if it belonged there.
