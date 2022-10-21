Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
msn.com
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
thesource.com
Balenciaga Has Ended Their Relationship with Kanye West
One of Kanye West’s prized relationships has come to a close. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Balenciaga has severed ties with the billionaire rapper. Kering, the fashion house parent company of the Balenciaga brand, released a statement cutting ties: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
Vogue says it has ‘no intention’ of working with Kanye West in future
A Vogue spokesperson told Page Six exclusively on Friday that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again after his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause. Wintour, 72, has had a long and close relationship with the rapper-turned-designer, 45....
TMZ.com
Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties
Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67
Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California. IndieWire has reached out to Jordan’s reps. Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, as well as narrated Discovery+ series “The Book of Queer.” Jordan also appeared in sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” film. Jordan was in pre-production on film...
Comments / 0