WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
10 Cozy Authentic Italian Restaurants in the Greater Portland, Maine, Area
Strolling through the cobblestone streets and brick buildings of Portland can sometimes make you feel like you are right in Europe. Wander down Wharf Street and you could convince yourself you’re in Bologna. This may elicit a feeling in you that makes you crave some authentic Italian cuisine. We...
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
Martha Stewart celebrates Portland in 'foodie' post
PORTLAND, Maine — Martha Stewart, the famous television host, found herself in one of the top-rated food cities in America, Portland, Maine, on Sunday morning. Stewart shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “great ‘foodie’ morning in Portland Maine.”. Martha said she stopped at Standard...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
Stunning New Hampshire Villa on Airbnb Shines With Luxury and Modern Flare
Just 60 miles northwest of Portland, Maine lies the outdoor wonderland that is Conway, New Hampshire. The Conway region is a mecca for outdoor recreation. Camping, swimming, skiing, golf, kayaking, and basically anything outdoors is available. With this being the case, it makes the Conway region a very popular destination...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
It’s Time for a Bypass of Route 302 in Windham, Maine, After What I Experienced
I decided on the way home from Hannaford at the Windham Mall last Sunday that I would stop at Dairy Queen and grab some lunch. They've got a good deal on their double cheeseburger meal for a few hours around lunchtime. So I pulled into the center turning lane just before DQ and waited as there was a line of cars in it backed up at the light. Most of them weren't supposed to be there.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
Mainer Gets Roasted After Posting About Portland Chipotle Location
If you know Maine, you know Maine loves sarcasm. There's no one that enjoys roasting people more -- whether it's out of fun or straight-up vitriol -- than OG Mainers and Maine residents. And that couldn't have been more true than the responses to a post in the Portland, Maine...
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
