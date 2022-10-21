Read full article on original website
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
thefreebieguy.com
Best Buy Black Friday Deals – HUGE Savings on Laptops, TV’s, Beats and More
Start saving with Black Friday prices today at Best Buy! You do not want to wait to take advantage of these prices! Items are marked down to their Black Friday prices already and you won’t find a better deal! Save on laptops, tv’s, headphones, coffee makers and so much more! Check out a few deals below!
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Engadget
Get a near-mint condition MacBook Air for under $500
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Amazon boasted numerous discounts on Apple products during its Prime Early Access Sale, making it an excellent time to pick up some of the latest tech from the Cupertino giant. But if you missed out on the promotion or felt the deals were still too expensive, we’re offering price drops that might better suit your budget.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today
Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Gear Patrol
Apple iPad Review: Is Apple's New Entry-Level Tablet Right for You?
Apple's new iPad ($449+) — also known as the "10.9-inch iPad" or "10th-generation iPad" — isn't the most affordable iPad that Apple sells. That distinction still belongs to the 10.2-inch iPad ($329), which hasn't been updated this year. But it is the second-most affordable iPad— and as of this month, one of two just-refreshed models.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
TechRadar
Don't wait for Black Friday to get these MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch deals
It seems Apple isn’t waiting around for Black Friday deals, as it’s just announced price cuts for refurbished MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) models. These are two of the best laptops you can buy right now, and come with a choice of powerful M1...
Apple Insider
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M1: what's new in 2022
Should you rush out and get the M2, or skip this one and wait for the next generation?
TechRadar
This Microsoft Surface Pro bundle is an early Black Friday bargain
Early Black Friday deals are already here and Best Buy has just dropped a huge offer on one of Microsoft's popular laptop-tablet hybrids. The Surface Pro 9 may launch later this year, but you can now get a previous generation Surface Pro 7+ with a Type Cover keyboard included for free all for just $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
