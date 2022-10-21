After two-year pandemic layoff, Cleveland Heights Police Academy to reopen: Press Run

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
Cleveland police dropped the ball, but a research project is catching rapists anyway: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over seven years, nearly 15,000 suspects and offenders in Cuyahoga County should have been swabbed for DNA by criminal justice authorities but were not. We’re talking about missed opportunities to solve cold cases, including murders and rapes, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris...
cleveland19.com
Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Why have a 35-mph speed limit on the West Shoreway when most ignore it?
Why does the city of Cleveland have a 35-mph speed limit posted on the West Shoreway by Edgewater Park when most drivers continuously exceed that?. I’m a snowbird from Florida, and every spring when I return to Cleveland, I travel that roadway at 35 miles per hour and practically get run off the road by drivers passing me at speeds exceeding 50 mph.
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Akron police said Banvait fired a gun inside the Sunoco in the 800 block of...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas. U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs. Anyone with information on Jones is asked...
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County to deploy bodycams after barricade incident
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is going to make some changes after a weekend incident during which 12 youths barricaded themselves in the facility. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Ohio Department of Youth Services and officials from Indian River announced that they will deploy body...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according a tweet from the police department.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of...
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Video: Walk through the Haunted Yard in Parma
The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
Will Sunday’s high temps break records in NE Ohio or west Pa.?
High pressure over the Valley Sunday will lead to even warmer temperatures into Monday. Will there be any high temperature records broken in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Platform Beer, Greater Cleveland Food Bank partner on Haze Jude sales
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Platform Beer Co. has partnered with Greater Cleveland Food Bank through the brewery’s Haze Jude. A portion of every purchase of the Hazy India Pale Ale from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 will support the food bank, up to $5,000. To kick off the initiative,...
