ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

After two-year pandemic layoff, Cleveland Heights Police Academy to reopen: Press Run

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Akron police said Banvait fired a gun inside the Sunoco in the 800 block of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school

Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according a tweet from the police department.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
Cleveland.com

How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy