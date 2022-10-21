Read full article on original website
Fishin-Impossible
3d ago
felony procession of a firearm 30k bond, that's whats wrong with this country Hell be out to do it again, and next time someone may end up dead.
Reply(2)
8
Related
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
WBTV
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
WBTV
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is accused of installing hidden cameras inside his home to film unaware visitors inside his home. Chad Allen Krantz was arrested Oct. 14 after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone found cameras made to look like smoke detectors throughout the home.
Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
Niner Times
Man arrested for trespassing at UNC Charlotte has been released
The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest. Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m....
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
WBTV
CMPD working to identify suspect involved in attempted northeast Charlotte bank robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for and is seeking to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a northeast Charlotte bank on Friday morning. According to CMPD and Crime Stoppers, the attempted robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. at a First Citizens Bank in the...
WBTV
Suspect in shooting at Livingstone College now out of hospital and in jail
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men suspected of firing shots during the homecoming concert at Livingstone College in Salisbury last weekend is now out of the hospital and in the Rowan County Detention Center. Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday. Kelly is charged with attempted murder...
WBTV
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
Father, stepmother, and aunt arrested after child found locked in dog kennel
LEXINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old child was reportedly found locked in a dog cage. According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who noticed a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene and forced entry into the padlocked kennel.
WBTV
Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
WBTV
Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old Salisbury man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC. Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a...
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
WBTV
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for trafficking drugs in his former employer’s parking lot just thirty minutes after he had been fired. Deputies were called to the parking lot of Love’s Travel Plaza off Peeler Road in...
Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in east Charlotte. CMPD tweeted around 11:15 a.m. Sunday that officers were on Snow Lane for the investigation, which was at the Heritage Park Apartments. They said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.
WBTV
Sheriff: Men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill 250K people; local counties crack down on drugs
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were found to have been in possession of enough uncut fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, were arrested following a joint operation between the Stanly County...
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
Child Found Locked In Dog Kennel In North Carolina, Three Suspects Who Kept Them There Arrested
A child was found locked in a dog kennel in North Carolina on Oct. 19, Radar has learned.According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a child who was believed to be 9 or 10 years old was discovered in the dog kennel after the department received a call from a citizen a little before 7 a.m. at 160 Cress Road in Lexington, North Carolina.Davidson County deputies responded to the situation and found a 9-year-old stuck in a kennel that was locked with a padlock. Officers forced the kennel open and took the child to EMS personnel who arrived on scene...
Man killed in Mooresville two-vehicle collision: Police
Ryan Joseph Rich, 27, was identified as the man killed.
Comments / 8