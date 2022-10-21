ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Fishin-Impossible
3d ago

felony procession of a firearm 30k bond, that's whats wrong with this country Hell be out to do it again, and next time someone may end up dead.

WBTV

Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
truecrimedaily

Father, stepmother, and aunt arrested after child found locked in dog kennel

LEXINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old child was reportedly found locked in a dog cage. According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who noticed a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene and forced entry into the padlocked kennel.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old Salisbury man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC. Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
WBTV

Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Child Found Locked In Dog Kennel In North Carolina, Three Suspects Who Kept Them There Arrested

A child was found locked in a dog kennel in North Carolina on Oct. 19, Radar has learned.According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a child who was believed to be 9 or 10 years old was discovered in the dog kennel after the department received a call from a citizen a little before 7 a.m. at 160 Cress Road in Lexington, North Carolina.Davidson County deputies responded to the situation and found a 9-year-old stuck in a kennel that was locked with a padlock. Officers forced the kennel open and took the child to EMS personnel who arrived on scene...
LEXINGTON, NC

