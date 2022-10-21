Public tours planned in Little Falls for Minnesota Manufacturers Week, Oct. 26

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Development of Morrison County and Rural MN CEP sends congratulations and appreciation to the local manufacturers who call Morrison County home during Minnesota Manufacturer’s Month (MMM) celebrated in October. Formerly Minnesota Manufacturers Week, the designation has been expanded to a full month. MMM is designed to showcase Minnesota’s diverse manufacturing industry and to increase legislative and public awareness of the importance in providing high-wage, high-skill jobs for communities.

The manufacturing industry is a dynamic part of Minnesota’s economy, and the promotion of this sector’s strength, success and high quality of life is an integral part of Minnesota’s economic development strategy.

During the month of October, residents can see for themselves what goes on at a manufacturing plant during the Minnesota Manufactured Statewide Tour of Manufacturing. During the statewide event, businesses open their doors for tours during Minnesota Manufacturing Week.

The public is invited to tour Wabash, 700 Paul Larson Drive, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. - noon, and Lakeshirts, 609 13th Ave. NE, from 10 a.m. – noon and 12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m. Both of these production facilities are in Little Falls and are housed in facilities that once produced boats by the thousands. Attendees are to wear closed-toed shoes.

Morrison County is home to many manufacturers employing hundreds of people. The payroll of these employees is spent up and down the main streets of every community in Morrison County. The rule of thumb is that each dollar spent locally is re-spent seven times by buying goods and services from local merchants who in turn use those dollars to pay wages and property taxes; restock inventory and make improvements to their businesses.

“As we celebrate manufacturing, thank a local business owner for locating in Morrison County. It keeps the wheels of commerce turning,” said Deb Boelz, president/CEO of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.