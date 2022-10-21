Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle has a conversation with Candidate for Marine City Commissioner Mike Hilferink
Host Allen Allen Reichle talks all things Marine City. Today a conversation with Candidate for Marine City Commissioner Mike Hilferink. Mike talks about his roots in Marine City and why he is running for Commissioner. Being able to identify with the “Blue Collar” community by showing mutual respect for what...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle With Rita G. Roehrig, Candidate for Commissioner
Host Allen Allen Reichle talks all things Marine City. Today a conversation with Candidate for Marine City Commissioner Rita G. Roehrig. Rita talks about her community and how she decided to get into politics and why she thinks she would be a good city commissioner. Having the well-rounded experience to...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
The Oakland Press
Be on the lookout for spongy moths in Oakland County
County residents doing yard work this fall are being asked to help MSU Extension officials by reporting signs of an invasive species. The spongy moth was known as the gypsy moth until earlier this year when it was renamed by the Entomological Society of America. First spotted in Michigan in...
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies
Chewy gummies, tasty lollipops, indulgent chocolates, and more The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Michigan Filmmaker Ken Burns Exposes Henry Ford’s Xenophobia In New Documentary
Ken Burns is widely known for his incredible mini-series and documentaries including Baseball, Civil War, Prohibition, and Vietnam. But his new film exposed two of the most influential men in America during the holocaust and exposes them to the xenophobia that inhibited America from saving millions of lives by entering the war.
