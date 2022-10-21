‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage

Source: mega

Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its 2011 debut — and even shared the stage with fellow mentor Gwen, 53, for six seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

However, sources revealed that the country singer’s jam-packed schedule has been wreaking havoc on the bickering duo’s relationship.

An insider close to the couple revealed that since the two walked down the aisle in July 2021, they’ve been clashing about important life issues.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said the two can’t agree on what state to make their home. Gwen owns a $13 million mansion in Encino, California while Blake has an Oklahoma ranch — where the two got married.

Sources spilled the No Doubt front woman is also upset about Blake’s frequent tours — and the time he spends hanging out with his boozy buddies at his Nashville restaurant, Old Red.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

An insider whispered, “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gwen has also been on Blake about his one-time close friend Adam Levine. Sources said the pop star told her husband to lose the Maroon 5 crooner’s number after he was caught up in a cheating scandal last month.

“For her it’s personal,” the source spilled. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

Sources said Gwen had little to worry about since Blake and Adam's relationship was already on “on life support.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Gwen's pressuring Blake to leave came as producers were scrambling behind the scenes to find younger judges to appeal to a younger demographic. Sources said Blake was on the way out before he decided to leave on his own.