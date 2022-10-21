ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0BOl_0ihpgEmF00
Source: mega

Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its 2011 debut — and even shared the stage with fellow mentor Gwen, 53, for six seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oeiz_0ihpgEmF00
Source: mega

However, sources revealed that the country singer’s jam-packed schedule has been wreaking havoc on the bickering duo’s relationship.

An insider close to the couple revealed that since the two walked down the aisle in July 2021, they’ve been clashing about important life issues.

A source said the two can’t agree on what state to make their home. Gwen owns a $13 million mansion in Encino, California while Blake has an Oklahoma ranch — where the two got married.

Sources spilled the No Doubt front woman is also upset about Blake’s frequent tours — and the time he spends hanging out with his boozy buddies at his Nashville restaurant, Old Red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzUlW_0ihpgEmF00
Source: mega

An insider whispered, “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gwen has also been on Blake about his one-time close friend Adam Levine. Sources said the pop star told her husband to lose the Maroon 5 crooner’s number after he was caught up in a cheating scandal last month.

“For her it’s personal,” the source spilled. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

Sources said Gwen had little to worry about since Blake and Adam's relationship was already on “on life support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEqM7_0ihpgEmF00
Source: mega

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Gwen's pressuring Blake to leave came as producers were scrambling behind the scenes to find younger judges to appeal to a younger demographic. Sources said Blake was on the way out before he decided to leave on his own.

Comments / 309

Kathy Horton
4d ago

She knew what she was getting when she married him, now it's a problem? I've never been a fan of Gwen or them as a couple, this just confirms it. Miranda is definitely better off without him.

Reply(14)
199
Linda Embry
4d ago

When Blake leaves the voice, this fan won't watch it anymore....Gwen knew who she was marrying and that Blake is pure country.... sounds to me like she's trying to be a little controlling.... tell him who he can be friends with, where he can and can't go, leave a spot on The Voice where he has so many fans, etc....

Reply(14)
144
Popsgirl
4d ago

Wow! That’s sad! HE is the one that makes that show and now she’s the one giving ultimatums to quit? SHE should be the one to leave!

Reply(8)
77
