ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJ5P7_0ihpezkc00

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa.

Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence.

The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue.

“It’s basically fancier clothes, designer clothes you wouldn’t wear to an interview and the ladies really love it,” said Dress for Success Executive Director Kathrine Skorvaga. “They’re always calling us going ‘when’s the next sale?’”

You can buy designer clothes, shoes, purses, jewelry and other accessories.

All proceeds help support the nonprofit. The sale continues on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Red Ribbon Week kicks off in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is helping Tulsa students celebrate Red Ribbon Week. The health department’s Regional Prevention Coordinators (RPC) will welcome Tulsa students to school with signs of encouragement to live drug-free. On Monday, RPC will be stationed outside Kendall-Whittier Elementary, near East Admiral Place...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Nurses Recognized As Some Of The Best In Oklahoma

A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport

A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home

High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Judds final tour coming to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Better Business Bureau gives tips on spotting cars with flood damage

TULSA, Okla. — Flash flooding is something that happens here in Green Country, but when it happens hundreds of miles away, it could still put you at risk. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about scam artists who are trying to get rid of flood damaged vehicles. The vehicles will typically show up at auto auctions, used car dealerships or in classified ads.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Officers Trained in Kindness Over Aggression

Bartlesville is a relatively quiet town but there is always a possibility of a confrontation when a dispatch call comes in or a police officer encounters a citizen. That's why Bartlesville law enforcement authorities are including a unique type of training for city officers not found in most cities. The training is called "de-escalation" and it is a choice to be kind and listen before attempting any type of aggressive behavior, verbally or physically, to subdue an offender.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

First Christian Church Gets First Lease

Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy