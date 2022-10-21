Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa.

Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence.

The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue.

“It’s basically fancier clothes, designer clothes you wouldn’t wear to an interview and the ladies really love it,” said Dress for Success Executive Director Kathrine Skorvaga. “They’re always calling us going ‘when’s the next sale?’”

You can buy designer clothes, shoes, purses, jewelry and other accessories.

All proceeds help support the nonprofit. The sale continues on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.