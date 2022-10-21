Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
18th Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is this weekend
The annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival has come a long way over its nearly two decades, and staying on that track the 18th event, coming Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, is going to be the biggest yet. The carnival will feature 12 thrilling rides and some less thrilling for younger...
suncoastnews.com
Pack the Park raises $176,000 for weekend child-feeding program
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Sometimes the only time kids eat is at school,” said Mel Edwards. “On the weekends, they have nothing.”. Keeping those children fed when school is not in session is what brought Edwards, a New Port Richey resident, to staff the First Aid/Lost and Found/T-shirt sale booth at Pack the Park for Pack-a-Sack, a fundraising fair at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey on Oct. 15.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — S&P Global Ratings has given a rating of AA- for the county’s upcoming debt issuance of Non-Ad Valorem Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. This rating is consistent with the upgraded general obligation rating from ‘A+’ to ‘AA-’ received in July 2022 and is the result of Hernando County’s improved general fund balance and improved financial management in the recent years. S&P Global Ratings confirmed that Hernando County is in a good financial position as they are going to the market.
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville candidates pitch their vision for city at chamber event
BROOKSVILLE — This city could be the greatest city in the greatest state in the greatest nation, Casey Thieryung says. OK, maybe it’s just the usual campaign hype, but the 27-year-old businessman says he’s willing to give his time to try for the City Council, for a job that pays just $5,400 per year, and doing about the same work as county commissioners, who earn $82,526.
813area.com
5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel
Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills asks citizens to help with rebranding efforts
The City of Zephyrhills once again is turning to its citizens to help rebrand itself. In July, city leaders brought in North Star Place Branding + Marketing, a Jacksonville-based consulting firm that will conduct research within the community to uncover how Zephyrhills is perceived, attitudes that people have about it and will explore the city’s unique offerings.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
suncoastnews.com
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary
LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
dailycoffeenews.com
Bad Mother Gives Life to Great Coffee in St. Petersburg
Some things are too good to pass up. One of those is the home of Bad Mother (Instagram), a new multiroaster specialty coffee bar in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The shop sits in the first-floor public area of the Station House co-working and event space in a historic St. Pete building. A frequent guest of the building, Chris Reynolds, had his eye on the space for months following the closing of a tea bar.
'We are deeply saddened': Eldest bottlenose dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium dies
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of its eldest bottlenose dolphin Sunday morning. Aquarium leaders took to Twitter to let people know PJ was "in the loving arms of her animal care and vet teams as she took her last breaths." "We are deeply saddened to...
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
phsnews.com
Cava; a New Mediterranean Restaurant in Tampa
Taking over the former Zoës Kitchen on South Howard, a new national restaurant opened its doors. Known for its bowls that feature small-batch Mediterranean dips and spreads, Cava made an appearance in Tampa. CAVA is a growing in popularity Mediterranean culinary brand with a fast-casual restaurant experience featuring customizable...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)
With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital announces Diane Conti as new Chief Nursing Officer
October 19, 2022 — HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital recently announced Diane Conti as chief nursing officer (CNO). Diane previously spent 19 years at the facility, holding several leadership positions before continuing to advance her career at HCA Florida Largo Hospital in 2019. Most recently, she served as Largo’s assistant chief nursing officer (ACNO).
fox13news.com
Kennedy Blvd. reopens at Westshore Blvd. after deadly pedestrian crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle at a busy Tampa intersection. The crash occurred at Kennedy Boulevard and North Westshore Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian was struck around 4:45 a.m. The driver remained at the scene. They are still investigating what led...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
