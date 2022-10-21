Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband and agriculture
HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
abc27.com
Marysville Lions Club hosts dog championship event
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A championship event came to the Midstate this weekend. Marysville Lions Club in Perry County hosted the DVG American KG North Regional Championship on Sunday. Handlers and dogs as far away as Florida completed a sport called Schutzhund, which is a German word for “protection...
abc27.com
CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
abc27.com
‘Bark for Life’ event held in Hummelstown
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
abc27.com
Community Closet helping hundreds across Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Noelle Haig is a high schooler, girl scout, volunteer, and perhaps, one of Harrisburg’s biggest heroes. “We wanna help people in need throughout the community,” Haig said. And with the support of those around her, Haig is doing just that. During the pandemic,...
therecord-online.com
Election 2022: Shapiro, Mastriano argue too many taxes, regulations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The economy is the top concern for voters, and the nominees in Pennsylvania’s governor race know it. Yet, as different as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are, both sound frustrated with high taxes and too much bureaucracy holding back the commonwealth’s economy.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
abc27.com
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
abc27.com
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
abc27.com
Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to help protect pets for owners on limited budgets. Humane Pennsylvania is holding mobile clinics in Lancaster for vaccines and microchips. Pet owners will be able to pay what they can. Starting at $20, the mobile clinic will be at...
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Comments / 0