Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband and agriculture

HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marysville Lions Club hosts dog championship event

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A championship event came to the Midstate this weekend. Marysville Lions Club in Perry County hosted the DVG American KG North Regional Championship on Sunday. Handlers and dogs as far away as Florida completed a sport called Schutzhund, which is a German word for “protection...
MARYSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Bark for Life’ event held in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Community Closet helping hundreds across Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Noelle Haig is a high schooler, girl scout, volunteer, and perhaps, one of Harrisburg’s biggest heroes. “We wanna help people in need throughout the community,” Haig said. And with the support of those around her, Haig is doing just that. During the pandemic,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to help protect pets for owners on limited budgets. Humane Pennsylvania is holding mobile clinics in Lancaster for vaccines and microchips. Pet owners will be able to pay what they can. Starting at $20, the mobile clinic will be at...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

