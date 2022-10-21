Read full article on original website
Same day service for your plumbing issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to a plumbing issue in your home, you usually want it to be fixed as soon as possible. Our next guests strive for same day service and fixing the problem the day you call! Everything they do falls under the “3 P’s”: Professionalism, Permanence, and Peace of Mind.
Making the move to an active senior living community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the people we love get older, there will come a time when we need to make decisions about living situations, so how do you decide? Many older adults may want something more specific, like an active lifestyle or individualized activities that they know they’ll enjoy.
Kalamazoo Valley Museum explores media & its messages
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are constantly on the lookout for fun ideas that also involve learning and one of our go-to spots is the Kalamazoo Valley Museum! There’s a big exhibition there now called “Wonder Media: Ask the Questions!” As we all know, we’re bombarded everyday with messages from all types of media: TV, movies, social media and this exhibit encourages us to stop and evaluate some of those messages. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum also has a planetarium, and vast science and history galleries and today, we’re taking you inside!
Your one stop shop for everything Halloween
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Meijer makes Halloween easy for everyone, no matter what you are looking for! Meijer offers a wide and affordable variety of Halloween costumes and decorations and this year they are adding accessible, adaptive children costumes to their wide selection. Adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and feature costumes such as an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton, and a witch. Each of the costumes was designed to be accessible, featuring Velcro, magnets and pull tabs instead of zippers on the costumes. There are secret pockets and hook and loop openings for children with arm and leg braces.
Trick-or-Treat times
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The leaves have changed color, the temperature is cooler, and it is almost time for Halloween! Of course, the best part is the Trick or Treating. You can check out these confirmed Trick or Treating times by city on Halloween below:
Ask yourself these questions about your health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here are some questions you may want to ask yourself when it comes to your health. Are you struggling with pain and limitations in your life and feel you need more options than pills to ease the pain? Are you confused about how to live a healthy and fulfilling life? Do you feel that you’ll never really get better because your treatments are just a band-aid or do you just not feel healthy in general?
Dream 18: Wuskowhan Players Club's 18th hole
We end the Dream 18, fittingly, on an 18th hole: the par-5 finish at Wuskowhan Players Club in West Olive. (Oct. 21, 2022) We end the Dream 18, fittingly, on an 18th hole: the par-5 finish at Wuskowhan Players Club in West Olive. (Oct. 21, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 102322
A few more clouds are expected Sunday, but we will maintain the warmth. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70s with a slightly breezy southerly wind. There will be a chance of showers Sunday night pushing into the overnight hours. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 102322.
