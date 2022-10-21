Mountainside faces Jesuit High School in KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – This week’s KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week showcased a battle between fifth-ranked Mountainside versus seventh-ranked Jesuit High School.

While Tigard was looking to bounce back coming off their first loss of the season, Lake Oswego holds on for the 14-6 win.

Meanwhile, Jefferson dominated Lincoln High School 29-0.

Here are the rest of the High School football scores from the Associated Press:

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bandon 61, Rogue River 6

Banks 56, Valley Catholic 0

Barlow 36, Reynolds 12

Caldera 20, Redmond 19

Camas Valley 54, Bonanza 42

Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary’s 13

Central 31, Dallas 10

Central Catholic 49, Clackamas 7

Colton 50, Gervais 6

Coquille 42, Douglas 6

Cove def. Wallowa, forfeit

Crane 38, Elgin 0

Creswell 14, Pleasant Hill 7

Days Creek 36, Glendale 34

Dayton 44, Jefferson 3

Eagle Point 49, South Eugene 3

Elmira 50, Harrisburg 13

Estacada 60, Parkrose 7

Grant 70, McDaniel 6

Gresham 49, David Douglas 14

Heppner 14, Grant Union 0

Hermiston 44, Pasco, Wash. 20

Imbler 36, Union 0

Jefferson PDX 29, Lincoln 0

Jesuit 40, Mountainside 10

Joseph 55, Monument/Dayville 18

Junction City 50, Cottage Grove 13

Kennedy def. Newport, forfeit

La Grande 33, Pendleton 20

La Pine 28, Burns 25

Lake Oswego 14, Tigard 6

Lakeview 37, Phoenix 6

Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 7

Lost River 66, Crosspoint Christian 6

Lowell 42, Toledo 18

Madras def. The Dalles, forfeit

Marist 27, Cascade 22

Marshfield 28, Hidden Valley 0

Mazama 44, Henley 36

McKay 42, Corvallis 25

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 58, Echo 19

Myrtle Point 68, Alsea 12

North Bend 33, Ashland 27, OT

North Medford 52, McNary 6

North Valley 34, Brookings-Harbor 14

Oakland 48, Gold Beach 8

Perrydale 42, Mohawk 12

Philomath 35, Klamath 6

Powder Valley 46, Adrian 14

Powers 52, Riddle 6

Putnam 34, Canby 21

Rainier def. Corbett, forfeit

Regis 44, Willamina 9

Roosevelt 18, Franklin 8

Santiam 78, Sheridan 0

Santiam Christian 36, Scio 0

Seaside 28, Astoria 0

Sheldon 56, Grants Pass 6

Siletz Valley Early College 38, Jewell 12

Siuslaw 20, Sisters 7

South Medford 37, Roseburg 0

South Salem 42, Sprague 12

South Umpqua 47, Sutherlin 6

South Wasco County 40, Pine Eagle 0

Summit 49, Mountain View 23

Sunset 36, Aloha 6

Thurston 54, Willamette 0

Tillamook 17, Scappoose 14, OT

Vale 45, Nyssa 0

Waldport 52, Oakridge 14

Warrenton 48, North Marion 0

Wells 44, Cleveland 16

West Albany 21, Silverton 20

West Linn 58, Lakeridge 6

Weston-McEwen def. Riverside, forfeit

Westview 40, Beaverton 0

Woodburn 41, La Salle 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. Gilchrist, ccd

