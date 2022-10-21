Mountainside faces Jesuit High School in KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – This week’s KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week showcased a battle between fifth-ranked Mountainside versus seventh-ranked Jesuit High School.
While Tigard was looking to bounce back coming off their first loss of the season, Lake Oswego holds on for the 14-6 win.Portland Thorns host first media availability since release of Yates report
Meanwhile, Jefferson dominated Lincoln High School 29-0.
Here are the rest of the High School football scores from the Associated Press:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bandon 61, Rogue River 6
Banks 56, Valley Catholic 0
Barlow 36, Reynolds 12
Caldera 20, Redmond 19
Camas Valley 54, Bonanza 42
Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary’s 13
Central 31, Dallas 10
Central Catholic 49, Clackamas 7
Colton 50, Gervais 6
Coquille 42, Douglas 6
Cove def. Wallowa, forfeit
Crane 38, Elgin 0
Creswell 14, Pleasant Hill 7
Days Creek 36, Glendale 34
Dayton 44, Jefferson 3
Eagle Point 49, South Eugene 3
Elmira 50, Harrisburg 13
Estacada 60, Parkrose 7
Grant 70, McDaniel 6
Gresham 49, David Douglas 14
Heppner 14, Grant Union 0
Hermiston 44, Pasco, Wash. 20
Imbler 36, Union 0
Jefferson PDX 29, Lincoln 0
Jesuit 40, Mountainside 10
Joseph 55, Monument/Dayville 18
Junction City 50, Cottage Grove 13
Kennedy def. Newport, forfeit
La Grande 33, Pendleton 20
La Pine 28, Burns 25
Lake Oswego 14, Tigard 6
Lakeview 37, Phoenix 6
Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 7
Lost River 66, Crosspoint Christian 6
Lowell 42, Toledo 18
Madras def. The Dalles, forfeit
Marist 27, Cascade 22
Marshfield 28, Hidden Valley 0
Mazama 44, Henley 36
McKay 42, Corvallis 25
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 58, Echo 19
Myrtle Point 68, Alsea 12
North Bend 33, Ashland 27, OT
North Medford 52, McNary 6
North Valley 34, Brookings-Harbor 14
Oakland 48, Gold Beach 8
Perrydale 42, Mohawk 12
Philomath 35, Klamath 6
Powder Valley 46, Adrian 14
Powers 52, Riddle 6
Putnam 34, Canby 21
Rainier def. Corbett, forfeit
Regis 44, Willamina 9
Roosevelt 18, Franklin 8
Santiam 78, Sheridan 0
Santiam Christian 36, Scio 0
Seaside 28, Astoria 0
Sheldon 56, Grants Pass 6
Siletz Valley Early College 38, Jewell 12
Siuslaw 20, Sisters 7
South Medford 37, Roseburg 0
South Salem 42, Sprague 12
South Umpqua 47, Sutherlin 6
South Wasco County 40, Pine Eagle 0
Summit 49, Mountain View 23
Sunset 36, Aloha 6
Thurston 54, Willamette 0
Tillamook 17, Scappoose 14, OT
Vale 45, Nyssa 0
Waldport 52, Oakridge 14
Warrenton 48, North Marion 0
Wells 44, Cleveland 16
West Albany 21, Silverton 20
West Linn 58, Lakeridge 6
Weston-McEwen def. Riverside, forfeit
Westview 40, Beaverton 0
Woodburn 41, La Salle 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. Gilchrist, ccd
