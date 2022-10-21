Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
iontb.com
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a home at 1617 Georgia Avenue in Palm Harbor. The crash occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters located a vehicle that crashed through the front wall of the home. One of the...
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
fox13news.com
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Bradenton police asking for public’s help in solving 64-year-old man’s murder
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are searching for a murder suspect after a 64-year-old man was found dead Thursday night. Bradenton Police said it received several calls Thursday night about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th street East in Bradenton. "Last night we had a 64-year-old man lose...
One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa, One Person Apprehended
TAMPA, Fla – A shooting victim is in critical condition and a person of interest is being questioned by the Tampa Police Department following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on N 16th Street. At approximately 2:50 AM as nightlife establishments were closing,
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman with disabilities
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered woman in Tampa after she left her residence on foot with no phone or money.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Dunedin teen crashes into home while driving drunk, severely injures man: FHP
A teenager from Dunedin was arrested Friday night after crashing into a home while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday with
fox13news.com
Tampa man showed no remorse after violently killing Clearwater man on bike with tire iron, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have arrested a Tampa man and are searching for a second suspect after a man was killed while riding his bike in Clearwater early Friday morning. Jermaine Adrian Bennett is facing first-degree murder charges after detectives say he confessed to attacking 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman more...
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Suspect identified in homicide investigation of 70-year-old woman, police say
A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her condo in downtown St. Pete on Thursday afternoon. Police said the victim's boyfriend killed her before he jumped from a parking garage.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
