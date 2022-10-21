Recall alert: TJX recalls 108K baby blankets amid choking, strangulation, entrapment concerns

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The TJX Cos. Inc. on Thursday recalled about 108,000 Mittal International baby blankets sold nationwide because threads can loosen and detach, posing choking, entrapment and strangulation risks.

The chenille weave blankets feature fringe around the edges and were sold in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors with a “Made in India” hangtag.

As per the recall notice, “MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” and one of the following style numbers are printed on a sewn-in label: BSKTCREAM, BSKTCRM, BSKTIVO, BSKTIVRB, BSKTLAV, BSKTMGRY, BSKTMINT, BSKTOCHR, BSKT-OCHRE, BSKTRSMK, BSKT-SAGE, BSKTSPA, BSKTSLVR, BSKTTERRA, MI-B1, MI-B2, MI-B3, MI-B4, MI-BSK-223BL, MI-BSK-223BM, MI-BSK-227M, MI-BSK-237L, MI-BSK-240L, MI-BSK-240M, MI-BLUSH, MIBLUSH, MI-PBLUE, MI-NAT, MI-OCHRE, MIDMINT, MI-DMINT, MIPBLUE, MI-TAUPE or MITAUPE.

The affected blankets were sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from September 2021 through July 2022 for between $10 and $13 each.

No injuries linked with the recall have been reported to date.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled baby blankets and return them to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit. Alternately, consumers may contact Framingham, Massachusetts-based TJX for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled blanket, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will discard the blanket to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

