theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting son Friday
A Perry man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his adult son during a dispute in the home. Jacob Allan Miller, 33, of 2023 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of...
Driver in Des Moines crash suffered from gunshot wound
DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked car was suffering from a severe gunshot wound, the Des Moines Police Department said. At around 11:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th Street. When officers […]
Des Moines police: Driver who crashed car Saturday afternoon found with 'gunshot injury'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man is hospitalized with critical injuries after police found him with a "gunshot injury" following a crash Saturday, according to Des Moines police. The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of 11th Street. At the scene, police discovered...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
KCCI.com
Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
KCCI.com
Both drivers walk away from Des Moines crash that sent vehicle onto its top
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash Friday morning at 63rd Street and Cummins Parkway sent one vehicle onto its top. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. The collision between the red pickup truck and the red Ford Escape sent the Escape onto its top. One of the drivers...
Man arrested in attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail. The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought […]
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
KCCI.com
Bird flu is back; one case confirmed in Iowa
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The bird flu is back. The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the state's first case since May. It was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. This is the first time it's been detected in the county. Iowa had a massive outbreak...
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
3 News Now
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute
Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.Driving the news:...
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
