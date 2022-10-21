Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
UK music industry to implement anti-racism code of conduct from 2023
A new code of conduct to eliminate racism in the music industry will be adopted in 2023. Designed by Black Lives in Music (BLIM), an organisation set up to address inequality in jazz and classical spaces for Black musicians, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code will cover issues around pay, inclusion and safety for Black, Asian and ethnically diverse members of the sector.
Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is...
Ukraine tells refugees not to return this winter as Russian strikes put energy grid in peril
Ukraine has asked refugees who fled the country in the wake of Russia's invasion not to return home this winter, after Russian drone and missile strikes threatened to overwhelm the country's fragile power grid.
