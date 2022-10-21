WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry skies will help sponsor above average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region for most of the week ahead. Your First Alert Forecast features daily highs deep in the 70s to even lower 80s at times. These are a couple notches higher than the average highs for latter October (lower and middle 70s) but lower than the records for most days (middle and upper 80s). The record for Wednesday, October 26 - 83, set in 2014 - is the most vulnerable of the bunch.

12 HOURS AGO