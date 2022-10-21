Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
WECT
Landfall Tradition golf tournament to take place this weekend, collegiate teams from across the country to compete
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will host 18 collegiate teams from around the country this weekend for the 20th annual Landfall Tradition golf tournament. According to the schedule, the three-day tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28. The second round will start...
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WCNC
Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: mainly mild and dry
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry skies will help sponsor above average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region for most of the week ahead. Your First Alert Forecast features daily highs deep in the 70s to even lower 80s at times. These are a couple notches higher than the average highs for latter October (lower and middle 70s) but lower than the records for most days (middle and upper 80s). The record for Wednesday, October 26 - 83, set in 2014 - is the most vulnerable of the bunch.
WECT
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army Corps...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall Friday, eyeing ocean storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bright, beautiful skies will, once again, graced the Cape Fear Region this Friday afternoon. Highs reached the upper 60s and lower 70s after a chilly and in some cases a frosty start. Look for comfortable upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday night football. Later this evening we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the neighborhood of 50.
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting sidewalk cafés should be updated to include bars instead of only restaurants serving food. Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood. Updated:...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
WECT
Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
Comments / 0